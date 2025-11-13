ETV Bharat / health

Why Caring for Your Scalp Is Just As Important As Caring For Your Skin

The scalp is a crucial foundation for hair follicle growth and an extension of your skin. Like your face, it fights dirt, sweat, oil, and pollutants daily. Neglecting its requirements can disrupt the scalp’s nourishment ecosystem, leading to common adversities like dandruff, irritation, or excessive oil accumulation. Just as you carefully care for your face, attending to your scalp is equally important.

Pollution, humidity, and prolonged gaps between oiling and hair washing can build up sweat and oil, harbouring a variety of bacteria and damaging the skin barrier. Neglecting such concerns at any point in time may lead to flaky scalp, rashes, redness and other discomfort. Like skin, your scalp reacts to environmental aggressors and daily habits. Without proactive care, these stressors can tip the balance and worsen scalp conditions.

What Are The Main Causes Of Scalp Issues?

Environmental triggers: Changing seasons have changing implications on the scalp. During summer, heat, sweat, and humidity accelerate microbial growth, while winter can strip the scalp of natural oils, causing dryness. Lifestyle factors: Undergoing too many chemical treatments, or the use of heavy cosmetic products may harm the skin barrier on the scalp. Further, tying hair tightly may also stress the scalp. Seasonal adaptation: Just as you change your skincare regimen as per seasonal requirements, you also need to ensure that your scalp adapts and evolves to the changing needs. This can be done by providing tailored cleansing and washing needs.

Make Positive Shifts