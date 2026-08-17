Physicians Explain Why Antibiotics Aren’t the Answer To Every Monsoon Fever
Monsoon fevers can be caused by several different infections. The problem is that antibiotics do not work against every one of them.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 2:42 PM IST|
Updated : August 17, 2026 at 2:47 PM IST
The rainy season has a familiar medical routine: someone develops a fever, someone else recommends an antibiotic, and within hours a strip of tablets appears on the kitchen counter. But doctors say this seemingly harmless habit can backfire. Monsoon fevers can be caused by several different infections, including dengue, chikungunya, malaria, typhoid, influenza and leptospirosis. The problem is that antibiotics do not work against every one of them. In fact, taking antibiotics when they are not needed can create another health problem: antimicrobial resistance (AMR).
Fever Does Not Automatically Mean You Need An Antibiotic
Dr Prerna Goyal, Sr Consultant - Physician, RG Hospitals in Ludhiana, says, “Monsoon brings a predictable rise in several types of fever. Yet many people automatically reach for antibiotics. The problem is that most monsoon fevers are viral. Dengue and chikungunya, for example, are mosquito-borne viral infections. Antibiotics act against bacteria, not viruses. So taking an antibiotic for dengue or chikungunya does nothing to treat the virus causing the illness.”
It is like trying to fix a Wi-Fi problem by changing the car's engine oil. The medicine may be real, but it is solving an entirely different problem. Dr Goyal says this habit of self-medicating is common during the monsoon. Patients sometimes arrive after taking antibiotics on their own for a week. By then, the doctor isn't simply treating the original illness. They also have to work around the effects of medication that may never have been necessary in the first place.
Dengue and chikungunya are transmitted by mosquitoes and have no bacterial component that antibiotics can target. So if someone develops fever along with symptoms such as a rash or joint pain, the answer should not automatically be an antibiotic. Dr Goyal says such symptoms should prompt appropriate testing for conditions such as dengue or chikungunya. The first job is to find out what is causing the fever. Only then can the right treatment begin.
Even Bacterial Infections Need the Right Antibiotic
Not every fever is viral. Some infections, including typhoid, are bacterial and may require antibiotics. But that does not mean taking any antibiotic from the medicine cabinet is a good idea. Dr Goyal points out that prescribing the wrong antibiotic — or starting the right antibiotic too early, before proper diagnosis — can mask symptoms, make accurate testing more difficult and contribute to antimicrobial resistance. In other words, even when an antibiotic is eventually required, guessing the antibiotic is not the same as treating the infection.
Antibiotics Can Cause Problems When You Don't Need Them
Dr Niraj Kumar, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, ShardaCare - HealthCity, says many people assume antibiotics will make a monsoon fever disappear faster. “But when the fever is caused by a virus, an antibiotic does not help. Unnecessary medicines can also cause side effects and contribute to antimicrobial resistance (AMR). This happens when bacteria gradually become resistant to medicines designed to kill them or stop their growth.
The result is a future in which infections that were once relatively easy to treat can become much harder to manage.
Also read: Drug-Resistant Infections Becoming A Major Global Health Threat: WHO Action Plan
What Should You Do When Fever Starts?
The first step is not necessarily to reach for an antibiotic. It is to observe the symptoms and assess the situation. Dr Kumar recommends rest, proper hydration and monitoring in cases of viral illness. Dr Goyal says fever that persists for more than two to three days should be medically evaluated, with blood tests considered before starting medication when appropriate.
Fever accompanied by a rash or significant joint pain may require testing for dengue or chikungunya. Other symptoms and the patient's medical history can point doctors towards different causes. The important thing is that the treatment should follow the diagnosis, not the other way around. Any fever that lasts more than 48-72 hours deserves a visit to the doctor, especially if it’s not getting better or there are other worrying symptoms. Dr Kumar advises people to seek medical help quickly if fever persists or warning symptoms develop.
Don't Treat Every Fever The Same Way
The biggest mistake is assuming that every fever is the same. A fever is a symptom, not a diagnosis. It can be caused by a virus, bacteria or other conditions. The treatment depends on the cause. So before taking an antibiotic because someone in the family says, “This worked for me last monsoon,” pause. Get the illness assessed. Take antibiotics only when a doctor determines that they are needed.
Also read:
- Simple Ways To Protect Yourself From Typhoid And Stomach Infections This Monsoon
- Illegal E-Pharmacies Fueling Antibiotic Resistance, Claims AIOCD; Seeks PM’s Intervention
- Chandipura Virus vs Common Viral Fever: What Warning Signs Should Parents Watch?
- With India’s Seasons Becoming Unpredictable, How To Tell If It’s A Cold, Allergies Or The Flu