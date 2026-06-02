ETV Bharat / health

Sarcopenic Obesity Explained: When You Look Thin, But Are Metabolically Obese Within

Someone can be thin and wear smaller clothes, and still be at high risk for serious metabolic problems. This condition, now being discussed more and more in obesity and metabolic medicine, is called sarcopenic obesity.

“It refers to having low muscle mass and high body fat, especially visceral fat that is stored around the internal organs,” says Dr Ashish Gautam, Principal Director, Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgery, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj in New Delhi. Since body weight and BMI may still be in the “normal” range, sarcopenic obesity is often missed unlike traditional obesity. “Many people don’t realise there is a problem until their blood sugar levels rise, their cholesterol worsens or persistent tiredness and weakness start to impact day-to-day living,” he adds.

The condition develops as muscle mass slowly diminishes while fat accumulation continues without any symptoms. Muscle is key to glucose metabolism. As muscle mass and strength decrease, the body becomes less efficient at managing blood sugar. Dr Gautam says that this combination creates a high-risk environment for Type 2 diabetes, fatty liver disease, cardiovascular disease and physical frailty.

Who Is More At Risk?

This pattern is increasingly common in urban populations where long sitting hours, irregular eating habits, low protein intake, stress and lack of exercise coexist. Many people do not put on weight over the years, but slowly lose muscle and gain abdominal fat. This shift in body composition often goes undetected because it is not reflected in the weighing scale.

“South Asians are particularly vulnerable,” says the senior surgeon. Repeated studies have shown that Indians develop more visceral fat and less muscle mass at lower BMI levels than western populations. This means a person can look slim on the outside but have a lot of metabolic dysfunction on the inside.

Another important factor is age. After the thirties, muscle mass naturally begins to decline and the process accelerates with inactivity. Older persons and women who are post-menopause are especially vulnerable, since hormonal changes further influence muscle loss and redistribution of fat. However, sarcopenic obesity is now being more frequently oberved in younger adults with sedentary lifestyles.