ETV Bharat / health

SAMEER Develops X-Ray Device To Make Blood Transfusions Safer, Works On Indigenous MRI System

New Delhi: India is advancing efforts to develop indigenous medical technologies, including an X-ray-based device to improve the safety of blood transfusions and a home-grown Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine.

The Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research (SAMEER), an autonomous research and development laboratory under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), is working on both technologies as part of the country's efforts to strengthen self-reliance in healthcare.

One of the technologies developed by SAMEER uses X-rays to irradiate donated blood components before transfusion, helping reduce the risk of a rare but potentially fatal complication.

Meanwhile, a national mission led by the organisation is developing an indigenous 1.5 Tesla MRI system, with several components designed and tested in India.

Blood transfusions can be life-saving, but they carry the risk of a rare complication known as transfusion-associated graft-versus-host disease (TA-GVHD) in certain patients. The condition occurs when immune cells from donated blood multiply in the recipient's body and attack the recipient's tissues.

To reduce this risk, SAMEER has developed a self-contained X-ray blood irradiator that treats cellular blood components before transfusion.

Vinayak K., a research scientist (IT) at SAMEER, explained the technology and stressed its use of an X-ray tube instead of a radioactive gamma source.

The device exposes blood components to a carefully controlled dose of X-ray radiation, inactivating viable donor T-lymphocytes. These immune cells can otherwise multiply in the recipient's body and trigger TA-GVHD.

According to SAMEER's technical specifications, the device can deliver the recommended radiation dose of 25 Gray (Gy) in approximately five minutes.

Blood irradiation is an established method of reducing the risk of TA-GVHD among vulnerable patients, including certain individuals with weakened immune systems and recipients of specific blood components.