SAMEER Develops X-Ray Device To Make Blood Transfusions Safer, Works On Indigenous MRI System
Vinayak K., a research scientist (IT) at SAMEER, explained the technology and stressed its use of an X-ray tube instead of a radioactive gamma source.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 8:19 PM IST
New Delhi: India is advancing efforts to develop indigenous medical technologies, including an X-ray-based device to improve the safety of blood transfusions and a home-grown Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine.
The Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research (SAMEER), an autonomous research and development laboratory under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), is working on both technologies as part of the country's efforts to strengthen self-reliance in healthcare.
One of the technologies developed by SAMEER uses X-rays to irradiate donated blood components before transfusion, helping reduce the risk of a rare but potentially fatal complication.
Meanwhile, a national mission led by the organisation is developing an indigenous 1.5 Tesla MRI system, with several components designed and tested in India.
Blood transfusions can be life-saving, but they carry the risk of a rare complication known as transfusion-associated graft-versus-host disease (TA-GVHD) in certain patients. The condition occurs when immune cells from donated blood multiply in the recipient's body and attack the recipient's tissues.
To reduce this risk, SAMEER has developed a self-contained X-ray blood irradiator that treats cellular blood components before transfusion.
Vinayak K., a research scientist (IT) at SAMEER, explained the technology and stressed its use of an X-ray tube instead of a radioactive gamma source.
The device exposes blood components to a carefully controlled dose of X-ray radiation, inactivating viable donor T-lymphocytes. These immune cells can otherwise multiply in the recipient's body and trigger TA-GVHD.
According to SAMEER's technical specifications, the device can deliver the recommended radiation dose of 25 Gray (Gy) in approximately five minutes.
Blood irradiation is an established method of reducing the risk of TA-GVHD among vulnerable patients, including certain individuals with weakened immune systems and recipients of specific blood components.
One of the device's key features is its use of an X-ray tube instead of a radioactive gamma source, eliminating the need to handle radioactive material or make arrangements for its disposal.
Vinayak told ETV Bharat that the technology also incorporates built-in radiation shielding, which is designed to simplify installation compared with systems that require a specially shielded room.
The irradiation chamber has lead-lined walls to contain scattered radiation and prevent leakage during operation. According to SAMEER's brochure, radiation leakage is below one microsievert per hour when measured five centimetres from the machine's external surface, within the stated permissible limit.
The system can accommodate two 350-millilitre blood bags in its rotating canister assembly. The rotation helps distribute the radiation dose more uniformly across the blood components.
The device also features a control panel, safety interlocks, a barcode scanner and a database to identify blood bags and maintain records. A cooling system prevents the X-ray tube from overheating, while specialised testing equipment helps verify whether the required radiation dose is being delivered.
The device weighs approximately 1,000 kg and comes with a stated two-year warranty after installation.
Its self-contained design could provide hospitals and blood banks with an alternative to blood irradiation systems that use radioactive gamma sources, while eliminating the need to manage such sources.
Alongside the blood irradiation technology, SAMEER is leading efforts to develop an indigenous 1.5 Tesla MRI system under a national mission.
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