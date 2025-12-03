ETV Bharat / health

Australia's Watchdog Flags Possible Mental Health Risks Linked To Popular Weight-Loss Drugs; No Such Alert Yet In India

As the use of GLP-1-based weight-loss and diabetes drugs surges globally — including in India — Australia’s medicines regulator has issued a safety warning about the potential risk of suicidal thoughts and behavioural changes associated with this class of medications. In a safety alert issued on Monday, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) said it had updated product warnings for all GLP-1 receptor agonists to ensure “consistent information regarding the potential risk of suicidal thoughts or behaviours.” The move follows joint investigations by the TGA and other international regulatory agencies.

Australia has recorded 72 reports of suicidal ideation linked to GLP-1 agents, along with a small number of reports involving suicide attempts or deaths. The regulator emphasized that these numbers do not establish causation. Meanwhile, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is still evaluating global data. Its preliminary review notes no evidence that GLP-1 medicines directly cause suicidal thoughts or actions, but says a “small risk cannot be definitively ruled out,” prompting continued monitoring.

India has seen a rapid rise in the off-label use of GLP-1 drugs for weight management, particularly semaglutide- and tirzepatide-based formulations. While the Australian regulator has issued class-wide warnings, no similar advisory has been released so far by Indian authorities.

The Aussie watchdog's advisory notes that patients using these medicines should promptly speak to a healthcare professional if they experience new or worsening depression, suicidal thoughts, or any unusual changes in mood or behaviour. The TGA pointed to a “complex relationship” between mental health conditions and the diseases GLP-1 drugs treat: namely obesity and type 2 diabetes. It also acknowledged that weight loss itself may, in some cases, be linked to emotional or psychological shifts.

Drugs Covered Under Safety Warning

The medicines included in the updated product information are widely known weight-loss and diabetes injectables:

Ozempic (semaglutide) Wegovy (semaglutide) Saxenda (liraglutide) Trulicity (dulaglutide) Mounjaro (tirzepatide)

These drugs mimic the action of the GLP-1 hormone, slowing digestion, reducing appetite, and supporting blood sugar control. Initially intended for diabetes management, they have become blockbuster medications for weight loss around the world.