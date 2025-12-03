Australia's Watchdog Flags Possible Mental Health Risks Linked To Popular Weight-Loss Drugs; No Such Alert Yet In India
With India witnessing a sharp uptick in the demand for Ozempic-style injectables for weight loss, the TGA’s safety alert may spark conversations.
Published : December 3, 2025 at 10:34 AM IST
As the use of GLP-1-based weight-loss and diabetes drugs surges globally — including in India — Australia’s medicines regulator has issued a safety warning about the potential risk of suicidal thoughts and behavioural changes associated with this class of medications. In a safety alert issued on Monday, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) said it had updated product warnings for all GLP-1 receptor agonists to ensure “consistent information regarding the potential risk of suicidal thoughts or behaviours.” The move follows joint investigations by the TGA and other international regulatory agencies.
Australia has recorded 72 reports of suicidal ideation linked to GLP-1 agents, along with a small number of reports involving suicide attempts or deaths. The regulator emphasized that these numbers do not establish causation. Meanwhile, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is still evaluating global data. Its preliminary review notes no evidence that GLP-1 medicines directly cause suicidal thoughts or actions, but says a “small risk cannot be definitively ruled out,” prompting continued monitoring.
India has seen a rapid rise in the off-label use of GLP-1 drugs for weight management, particularly semaglutide- and tirzepatide-based formulations. While the Australian regulator has issued class-wide warnings, no similar advisory has been released so far by Indian authorities.
The Aussie watchdog's advisory notes that patients using these medicines should promptly speak to a healthcare professional if they experience new or worsening depression, suicidal thoughts, or any unusual changes in mood or behaviour. The TGA pointed to a “complex relationship” between mental health conditions and the diseases GLP-1 drugs treat: namely obesity and type 2 diabetes. It also acknowledged that weight loss itself may, in some cases, be linked to emotional or psychological shifts.
Drugs Covered Under Safety Warning
The medicines included in the updated product information are widely known weight-loss and diabetes injectables:
- Ozempic (semaglutide)
- Wegovy (semaglutide)
- Saxenda (liraglutide)
- Trulicity (dulaglutide)
- Mounjaro (tirzepatide)
These drugs mimic the action of the GLP-1 hormone, slowing digestion, reducing appetite, and supporting blood sugar control. Initially intended for diabetes management, they have become blockbuster medications for weight loss around the world.
Possible Impact on Oral Contraceptives
In a separate update, the TGA said it could not rule out a link between tirzepatide (Mounjaro) and reduced effectiveness of oral contraceptives during the early phase of treatment or when the dose is increased. As a precaution, patients using oral contraceptives are advised to switch to a non-oral method or add a barrier method for four weeks after starting tirzepatide or after each dose increase.
The regulator reiterated that no GLP-1 drug should be used during pregnancy, and people of childbearing potential should use effective contraception while on treatment. International research on the psychiatric side effects of GLP-1 drugs has produced varied results. Some studies have found no association between GLP-1 medications and mental health risks. One study published in the journal Nature last year reported a significantly higher risk of depression, anxiety, and suicidality among certain users. The authors suggested this might be tied to changes in dopamine regulation.
Growing Indian Market
With India witnessing a sharp uptick in the demand for Ozempic-style injectables — often driven by social media trends and urban weight-loss culture — the TGA’s safety alert may spark conversations among Indian patients and clinicians. Public health specialists have already emphasized the need for responsible prescribing, better counselling around side effects, and clearer guidelines for non-diabetic users. For now, Indian regulators have not issued any warnings similar to Australia’s. But as the country becomes one of the fastest-growing markets for GLP-1-based drugs, any global safety update warrants attention, especially concerning mental well-being and reproductive health.
(With inputs from agencies)
Sources:
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-024-75965-2
https://www.tga.gov.au/safety/safety-monitoring-and-information/safety-alerts/product-warnings-updated-glp-1-ra-class
https://www.tga.gov.au/news/safety-updates/updated-contraception-advice-mounjaro-tirzepatide
Read more:
- Pregnancy After Weight-Loss Injections Means More Weight Gain, Higher Risk Of Developing Diabetes, And More Complications: Study
- Is Medical Weight Loss Injection Trend A Game-Changer, A Shortcut, Or A Cause For Concern?
- Ozempic And Other Weight Loss Meds Tied To Increased Risk Of Kidney And Pancreas Problems
- The Risky Celeb Trend Of Using Ozempic For Weight Loss