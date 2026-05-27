ETV Bharat / health

Russia Announced Its Scientists Have Developed Vaccine Against New Ebola Strain 'Bundibugyo'

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By IANS 2 Min Read

The Russian Embassy in South Africa took to social media 'X' on Tuesday and said, “Russian scientists have developed a vaccine against a new Ebola strain, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko announced. According to the Russian scientists, the vaccine may also protect against the rare Bundibugyo strain linked to the outbreak in the DRC.” Earlier on May 25, the World Health Organisation (WHO) revealed that a rapidly spreading Ebola outbreak in the DRC has caused 220 suspected deaths, as health officials struggle to catch up with the epidemic. While 101 confirmed cases and 10 confirmed deaths have been recorded, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said the true scale is far larger. “There are now more than 900 suspected cases and 220 suspected deaths,” Tedros had said at the Virtual Ministerial Briefing on the Bundibugyo Ebola Outbreak on Monday. The outbreak, declared as a public health emergency of international concern on May 17, has also spread to Uganda, which has five confirmed cases and one death. Ebola Outbreak In DRC