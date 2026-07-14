Advanced Robot-Assisted Myomectomy Helps Woman Keep Her Uterus Intact After Removal Of Fibroids Weighing 3.2 Kilos
Unlike conventional open surgery, robot-assisted myomectomy requires only a few small incisions, resulting in less post-operative pain.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 4:59 PM IST
What began as persistent abdominal discomfort and heavy menstrual bleeding turned into a life-changing diagnosis for a woman who was found to have large uterine fibroids. The size and location of the growth had significantly enlarged her uterus, affecting her quality of life and leaving her worried that treatment might require the removal of her uterus. Determined to preserve the organ while ensuring complete removal of the fibroids weighing a total of 3.2 kg, the team at CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI opted for an advanced robot-assisted myomectomy: a minimally invasive procedure that enabled surgeons to remove the large fibroid with remarkable precision while preserving the uterus.
The complex surgery was successfully performed by Dr. Parnamita Bhattacharya, Senior Consultant – Obstetrics & Gynaecology, CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, using state-of-the-art robotic technology. The enhanced three-dimensional vision and highly dexterous robotic instruments allowed the surgical team to navigate the challenging anatomy with exceptional accuracy, minimizing blood loss and reducing trauma to surrounding tissues.
Unlike conventional open surgery, robot-assisted myomectomy requires only a few small incisions, resulting in less post-operative pain, a lower risk of infection, minimal scarring, quicker recovery and shorter hospital stay. More importantly, it offers women the opportunity to preserve their uterus, particularly those who wish to retain their fertility or avoid a hysterectomy whenever clinically feasible.
Commenting on the case, Dr. Parnamita Bhattacharya said, “Large uterine fibroids are often associated with excessive menstrual bleeding, pelvic pain, pressure symptoms and, in some cases, fertility-related concerns. While many women believe that removal of the uterus is the only option, advances in robotic surgery now allow us to safely remove even complex fibroids while preserving the uterus in carefully selected patients. The technology provides superior precision, better visualization and faster recovery, enabling women to return to their normal lives sooner.”
Uterine fibroids are among the most common non-cancerous tumours affecting women of reproductive age. Although many remain asymptomatic, larger fibroids can cause heavy menstrual bleeding, severe pain, abdominal swelling, urinary complaints and fertility challenges. Timely diagnosis and access to advanced surgical techniques can significantly improve outcomes while preserving reproductive health wherever possible.
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