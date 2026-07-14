ETV Bharat / health

Advanced Robot-Assisted Myomectomy Helps Woman Keep Her Uterus Intact After Removal Of Fibroids Weighing 3.2 Kilos

Advances in robotic surgery now allow surgeons to safely remove even complex fibroids while preserving the uterus in carefully selected patients ( ETV Bharat )

What began as persistent abdominal discomfort and heavy menstrual bleeding turned into a life-changing diagnosis for a woman who was found to have large uterine fibroids. The size and location of the growth had significantly enlarged her uterus, affecting her quality of life and leaving her worried that treatment might require the removal of her uterus. Determined to preserve the organ while ensuring complete removal of the fibroids weighing a total of 3.2 kg, the team at CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI opted for an advanced robot-assisted myomectomy: a minimally invasive procedure that enabled surgeons to remove the large fibroid with remarkable precision while preserving the uterus.

The complex surgery was successfully performed by Dr. Parnamita Bhattacharya, Senior Consultant – Obstetrics & Gynaecology, CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, using state-of-the-art robotic technology. The enhanced three-dimensional vision and highly dexterous robotic instruments allowed the surgical team to navigate the challenging anatomy with exceptional accuracy, minimizing blood loss and reducing trauma to surrounding tissues.