ETV Bharat / health

RML Docs Perform World’s First Minimally Invasive Heart Surgery On Woman With Mirror-Image Condition

New Delhi: In what the hospital claimed to be a global first, doctors at the RML Hospital have successfully performed a minimally invasive heart surgery on a 31-year-old woman suffering from a rare condition in which the internal organs were arranged in a mirror image of normal organ placement.

The patient from Rajasthan suffered from Situs Inversus, a congenital anomaly, and presented with a complete mirror-image reversal of her internal organs, with the heart on the right side, liver on the left, spleen on the right, and stomach to the right, etc., the hospital said.

On evaluation, she was also found to be suffering from a congenital heart ailment – partial Atrioventricular (AV) canal defect – in which a hole in the heart causes mixing of pure and impure blood.

“Situs Inversus itself is a very rare condition. As such, it does not affect organ functioning; it's just that they are misplaced. Having a partial AV canal defect with Situs Inversus makes the case rarer.

"Performing the surgery through a small cosmetic incision without cutting the chest bone made it the first in the world,” Dr Narender Singh Jhajhria, director, professor and head of the cardiothoracic and vascular surgery (CTVS) department at the RML Hospital, said.