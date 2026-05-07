ETV Bharat / health

Why Risk Perception Matters For Quitting Cigarettes

Cigarettes are one of the deadliest products on the market but the risks of alternatives are not always clearly understood. That disconnect came into sharp focus in 2019, when headlines warned of a mysterious and sometimes deadly lung illness linked to vaping, sending patients to the hospital with severe breathing problems. The coverage fueled widespread concern, and many smokers began to mistakenly view e-cigarettes as just as or more dangerous than traditional cigarettes.

New research from MUSC Hollings Cancer Center in South Carolina suggests that this perception still lingers, shaping how people think about e-cigarette risk today.

Drawing on data from a nationwide US clinical trial, MUSC researchers led by Tracy Smith, Ph.D., found that during and after the outbreak (known as e-cigarette or vaping product use-associated lung injury, or EVALI) perceptions of e-cigarette risk rose sharply and remained elevated. “That period really changed how people think about these products,” Smith said. “Even after we learned more about what caused the illness, those perceptions didn’t fully reset.”

A Moving Target

E-cigarettes and traditional cigarettes are both tobacco products, and both carry risks. But they are not equally harmful. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recognizes what researchers call a “continuum of risk,” with combustible cigarettes at the highest end because they expose users to far more toxic chemicals and carcinogens.

Still, many Americans do not see it that way. Over time, more people have come to believe that e-cigarettes are just as or even more harmful than cigarettes. Smith and her colleagues, including trainees at multiple levels, sought to understand those risk perceptions. The study was led by Emily Barros, a trainee in the MUSC College of Medicine’s Drug Abuse Research Training (DART) Summer Fellowship program, with contributions from Iyonica Ravenel, a high school student in the SC CHEER Youth Enjoy Science (YES) program.

They turned to data from a nationwide randomized clinical trial of more than 600 adult smokers conducted between 2018 and 2022. Led by Hollings researcher Matthew Carpenter, Ph.D., that larger study found that participants given e-cigarettes smoked fewer cigarettes and were more likely to quit compared with those given traditional cigarettes, suggesting that e-cigarettes may influence smoking behaviour for some people. Because the study enrolled participants before, during and after the EVALI outbreak, it offered a rare opportunity to track how risk perceptions changed in real time.

In the current study, participants were asked to rate two questions on a scale from 0 to 10: