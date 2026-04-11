Rising Mental Health Concerns Among Youth Highlighted At Samanvaya 2026 Seminar
The event, centred on youth mental health ('Yuvan'), saw participation from experts representing the University of Hyderabad, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, and various hospitals.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 8:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: Mental health issues among youth are emerging as a growing concern, said IAS officer A. Sridevasena at the inaugural session of the two-day national seminar ‘Samanvaya 2026’, organised by KIMS Hospitals in association with the Clinical Psychology Society of India (CPSI).
Sridevasena inaugurated the seminar on Saturday and emphasised that increasing use of social media has been influencing students in undesirable ways, according to various reports. She advised young people to use social media responsibly and focus on building a strong foundation for a better future from an early age.
Referring to the rising number of suicides, she noted that many such incidents are linked to feelings of inferiority and emotional distress. "When faced with problems, speaking to others can often help find solutions. One should not take extreme decisions for minor mistakes," she said.
KIMS Group of Hospitals CMD Dr Bhaskar Rao said that experts from clinical psychology and allied disciplines participated in the seminar and deliberated on comprehensive and modern treatment approaches. He observed that such platforms would benefit young medical professionals and stressed the need for multidisciplinary collaboration and patient-centred care to address the growing burden of mental health issues among youth.
Organising Chairperson Dr Shanmukhi said the seminar assumes significance in the backdrop of increasing mental health challenges among young people in the country.
Citing National Crime Records Bureau (2022–2023) data, she said that over 13,000 students die by suicide every year in India, averaging about 35 deaths a day. Overall, over 1.7 lakh suicides are reported annually across the country. Globally, around 14% of young people are estimated to experience mental health issues, she added.
Academic experts Dr Saroj Arya and Dr Bhaskar Naidu underlined the importance of evidence-based care and integrated approaches. The theme 'Samanvaya', which signifies balance and integration, was reflected in discussions highlighting the need for holistic treatment strategies for complex conditions such as depression, anxiety, somatic and dissociative disorders.
The seminar also focused on the well-being of mental health professionals, with discussions on self-care and prevention of burnout. Experts stressed the importance of early identification, addressing stigma, and encouraging help-seeking behaviour.
The event, centred on youth mental health (‘Yuvan’), saw participation from experts representing the University of Hyderabad, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, and various hospitals. A panel discussion on integrated care approaches was a key highlight, facilitating meaningful exchanges on clinical challenges and solutions.
The organising team from KIMS, including Dr Shanmukhi, Dr Hemalatha, and Dr. Adhithy Devi, coordinated the event. CPSI representatives Dr Jamuna Rajeswaran and Dr N. Suresh Kumar extended their support. Organisers said that ‘Samanvaya 2026’ went beyond discussions, serving as a platform for collaboration, skill development, and advancing comprehensive mental healthcare services for youth.
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