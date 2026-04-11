ETV Bharat / health

Rising Mental Health Concerns Among Youth Highlighted At Samanvaya 2026 Seminar

Left to Right: Dr. S.Shanmukhi., Sr Consultant and Org Chairperson , Bhaskar Naidu, Prof Apollo Chittoor, A.Sridevasena , IAS , Dr Bhaskar Rao, CMD, KIMS Group of Hospitals , Dr. Saroj Arya, President Awarde and Dr. Suresh, Asst Professor, Madhurai were present at the Samanvaya 2026 Seminar , organised by KIMS Hospitals in association with the Clinical Psychology Society of India (CPSI) at the Samanvaya 2026 Seminar ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Mental health issues among youth are emerging as a growing concern, said IAS officer A. Sridevasena at the inaugural session of the two-day national seminar ‘Samanvaya 2026’, organised by KIMS Hospitals in association with the Clinical Psychology Society of India (CPSI).

Sridevasena inaugurated the seminar on Saturday and emphasised that increasing use of social media has been influencing students in undesirable ways, according to various reports. She advised young people to use social media responsibly and focus on building a strong foundation for a better future from an early age.

Referring to the rising number of suicides, she noted that many such incidents are linked to feelings of inferiority and emotional distress. "When faced with problems, speaking to others can often help find solutions. One should not take extreme decisions for minor mistakes," she said.

KIMS Group of Hospitals CMD Dr Bhaskar Rao said that experts from clinical psychology and allied disciplines participated in the seminar and deliberated on comprehensive and modern treatment approaches. He observed that such platforms would benefit young medical professionals and stressed the need for multidisciplinary collaboration and patient-centred care to address the growing burden of mental health issues among youth.

Organising Chairperson Dr Shanmukhi said the seminar assumes significance in the backdrop of increasing mental health challenges among young people in the country.

Citing National Crime Records Bureau (2022–2023) data, she said that over 13,000 students die by suicide every year in India, averaging about 35 deaths a day. Overall, over 1.7 lakh suicides are reported annually across the country. Globally, around 14% of young people are estimated to experience mental health issues, she added.