ETV Bharat / health

Rich Nations Might Eliminate Cervical Cancer by 2048, Progress Slow in Poor Countries: Study

New Delhi: High-income countries are on track to eliminate cervical cancer -- preventable through vaccination and screening -- by 2048, while low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) will see only slight reductions over the next century, according to a study published in The Lancet journal.

As a result, the gap between regions will widen dramatically, with women in LMICs facing much higher rates of this preventable disease, researchers, including those from CHU de Québec-Université Laval Research Center in Canada, said.

Almost all cervical cancer cases (99 per cent) are linked to infection with high-risk human papillomaviruses (HPV), an extremely common virus transmitted through sexual contact, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Cervical cancer is largely preventable through HPV vaccination and regular screening, it says. The United Nations' health agency has set an elimination target of an incidence rate of under four cases per one lakh women.

Each country should meet '90-70-90' targets by 2030 -- 90 per cent human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine coverage among girls by age 15, 70 per cent of women screened by age 35 and then 45, and 90 per cent of women with pre-cancer and cancer treated -- to be on track to eliminate cervical cancer within the next century, the WHO says.

The researchers said that reaching WHO vaccination and screening elimination targets for HPV or introducing universal vaccination with high coverage is necessary to eliminate cervical cancer in LMICs, which would substantially attenuate worldwide inequalities.

Achieving the WHO's 90-70-90 goals could avert 37 million cervical cancer cases over the next century and accelerate progress toward elimination, they said.