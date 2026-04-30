Does Rice Really Spike Blood Sugar? A Doctor Answers The Question On Every Rice Lover's Mind
In a special interview, Dr. Saleem Kaisar discussed this and other burning questions about diabetes with Bhoopendra Dubey.
Published : April 30, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST
Diabetes continues to rise at an alarming rate across India, cutting across both urban and rural populations. In states like Chhattisgarh, where rice is a staple food, one persistent belief dominates public conversation: Does eating rice increase blood sugar? As part of ETV Bharat's campaign against diabetes, ETV Bharat's Bhoopendra Dubey spoke with Dr. Saleem Kaisar, MD (Medicine) and Internal Medicine Specialist from Raipur.
Q 1. People often believe rice directly increases blood sugar. How true is this?
Eating rice alone does not automatically increase blood sugar levels. Every carbohydrate has a different glycaemic value, and how food is prepared makes a big difference.
For example, plain or steamed rice has a lower glycaemic impact compared to fried rice, pulao, or biryani, which contain oil and ghee. Similarly, a plain roti or phulka has a lower glycaemic index than a paratha made with added fat. So, it’s not just about rice but about how it is cooked, what it is eaten with, and in what quantity. The overall composition of your plate matters just as much.
Q 2. In rice-dominant regions, how does regular consumption affect diabetes?
In rural areas, people often eat plain rice, which is not the issue by itself. The problem is quantity. Many individuals consume large portions to feel full.
If someone with diabetes eats a full plate of rice, their blood sugar will naturally rise within two hours. The solution is not elimination, but balance. Adding more vegetables to the meal can help reduce the quantity of rice consumed. Increasing fibre intake improves satiety and helps in better sugar control.
Q 3. What about fruits? Are they harmful for people with diabetes?
Fruits contain fructose, not just glucose, but they can still raise blood sugar if eaten in excess.
Fruits are not prohibited (they have many health benefits) but portion control is essential. For example:
- Very sweet fruits like mangoes and grapes should be limited.
- Low-cal options like watermelon can be consumed in slightly larger quantities.
- Foods like cucumber, radish, and papaya are generally safer options.
- Ripeness also matters, riper fruits tend to have higher sugar content.
Q 4. Does climate or geography influence diabetes risk?
There is no strong evidence linking climate directly to increased blood sugar levels. The real factors are lack of physical activity, irregular eating habits and genetic predisposition.
Q 5. How important is physical activity in diabetes control?
Physical activity is crucial. The day you stop exercising, your sugar levels are likely to rise.
Earlier, daily life itself involved movement: walking, cycling, working in fields. With urbanisation, physical activity has reduced significantly. Farmers, for example, often have better sugar control because their work involves constant movement. But even they can see spikes if they become inactive. Simple activities like walking, cycling, or regular movement can make a significant difference.
Q 6. What are the main causes you see in patients with high blood sugar?
The key causes are:
- Genetic predisposition
- Reduced physical activity
- Changing dietary patterns
Today, diabetes has reached near-epidemic levels. One in five people is at risk, largely due to lifestyle changes. Discipline is the most important factor. With proper lifestyle management, diabetes can be controlled effectively.
Q 7. Can diabetes be cured?
This is one of the most debated questions globally. Diabetes may not always be “cured,” but it can go into remission... meaning blood sugar levels remain normal without medication. However, the tendency remains. If a person returns to unhealthy habits (such as consuming excessive sweets and mithais), blood sugar levels will rise again. Sustained lifestyle changes are essential for long-term control.
Q 8. Have you seen patients achieve remission?
Yes, some patients have stopped medication and maintained normal sugar levels through strict diet and lifestyle control. Reducing fried foods and sweets plays a major role. Increasing intake of green vegetables (like bottle gourd, okra, ridge gourd, and bitter gourd) is beneficial.
Most Indian diets are high in carbs (sometimes 70–80% of the plate). Excess carbohydrates are quickly converted into fat, contributing to insulin resistance. Reducing carbohydrate intake and maintaining a calorie deficit can help improve diabetes outcomes.
Q 9. How do traditional foods and forest produce influence diabetes?
Rice-based dishes are common, but what matters is how they are prepared. When you add sugar, oil, or cheese, the calorie value increases significantly. At that point, it’s no longer just rice—it becomes a high-calorie dish. Moderation is key. You don’t have to eliminate foods, but you must control portions. Ultimately, diabetes management comes down to self-control... especially controlling taste-driven eating.
Q 10. Why are diabetes cases increasing among children?
Physical activity among children has reduced drastically. Earlier, children played outdoors regularly. Now, academic pressure and sedentary habits dominate. Schools must prioritise physical education from an early age. A balanced diet and regular activity can prevent obesity and metabolic syndrome. Diabetes is not an isolated condition, but part of a broader metabolic disorder affecting multiple organs.
Q 11. What is the link between obesity and diabetes?
Obesity is one of the primary drivers of diabetes. As fat accumulates (especially around the abdomen), insulin becomes less effective. This leads to insulin resistance. The body then produces more insulin, but it still doesn’t work efficiently. This creates a cycle:
Increased fat → insulin resistance
Insulin resistance → higher sugar levels
Higher sugar → more fat accumulation
Breaking this cycle requires dietary control, regular exercise and gradual weight loss.
Also read:
- Alcohol and Diabetes Don’t Always Mix Well, Here's What Diabetics Should Know Before Drinking
- In What Ways Does Diabetes Affect Teeth And Gums?
- The Ayurvedic Way To Control Diabetes: Here's How Rigorous Studies Are Being Carried Out To Test, Apply Ayurveda To The Exploding Crisis
- Diabetes Surge Signals Need For Alternative Treatments - Naturopathy A Viable Option