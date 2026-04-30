ETV Bharat / health

Does Rice Really Spike Blood Sugar? A Doctor Answers The Question On Every Rice Lover's Mind

Diabetes continues to rise at an alarming rate across India, cutting across both urban and rural populations. In states like Chhattisgarh, where rice is a staple food, one persistent belief dominates public conversation: Does eating rice increase blood sugar? As part of ETV Bharat's campaign against diabetes, ETV Bharat's Bhoopendra Dubey spoke with Dr. Saleem Kaisar, MD (Medicine) and Internal Medicine Specialist from Raipur.

Q 1. People often believe rice directly increases blood sugar. How true is this?

Eating rice alone does not automatically increase blood sugar levels. Every carbohydrate has a different glycaemic value, and how food is prepared makes a big difference.

For example, plain or steamed rice has a lower glycaemic impact compared to fried rice, pulao, or biryani, which contain oil and ghee. Similarly, a plain roti or phulka has a lower glycaemic index than a paratha made with added fat. So, it’s not just about rice but about how it is cooked, what it is eaten with, and in what quantity. The overall composition of your plate matters just as much.

Q 2. In rice-dominant regions, how does regular consumption affect diabetes?

In rural areas, people often eat plain rice, which is not the issue by itself. The problem is quantity. Many individuals consume large portions to feel full.

If someone with diabetes eats a full plate of rice, their blood sugar will naturally rise within two hours. The solution is not elimination, but balance. Adding more vegetables to the meal can help reduce the quantity of rice consumed. Increasing fibre intake improves satiety and helps in better sugar control.

Q 3. What about fruits? Are they harmful for people with diabetes?

Fruits contain fructose, not just glucose, but they can still raise blood sugar if eaten in excess.

Fruits are not prohibited (they have many health benefits) but portion control is essential. For example:

Very sweet fruits like mangoes and grapes should be limited. Low-cal options like watermelon can be consumed in slightly larger quantities. Foods like cucumber, radish, and papaya are generally safer options. Ripeness also matters, riper fruits tend to have higher sugar content.

Q 4. Does climate or geography influence diabetes risk?

There is no strong evidence linking climate directly to increased blood sugar levels. The real factors are lack of physical activity, irregular eating habits and genetic predisposition.

Q 5. How important is physical activity in diabetes control?