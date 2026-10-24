ETV Bharat / health

Reverse Shoulder Replacement: Who Needs It, How It Works And What to Expect After Surgery

Modern 3D planning and customised implants help surgeons plan the operation according to the patient's anatomy ( ETV Bharat )

Advanced shoulder damage can make even simple tasks, such as combing your hair, getting dressed or reaching for a shelf painful and difficult. Reverse shoulder replacement can relieve pain and improve arm movement, helping patients regain greater independence in everyday life.

Reverse shoulder replacement (or reverse shoulder arthroplasty) reverses the normal arrangement of the shoulder joint, with the surgeon placing a metal ball on the shoulder blade and a socket on the upper arm bone. It is particularly useful for patients with severe shoulder damage, especially when the rotator cuff is irreparably torn and other treatments have failed. Unlike conventional shoulder replacement, it allows the deltoid muscle to compensate for a poorly functioning rotator cuff, helping patients raise their arms and perform day-to-day activities more comfortably.

Dr. Ashutosh Jha, Consultant – Orthopaedics, Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad, said the procedure can relieve pain and improve arm movement in patients with severe shoulder arthritis or irreparable rotator cuff tears. Modern 3D planning and customised implants help surgeons plan the operation according to the patient's anatomy. However, recovery depends on factors such as bone quality, the patient's condition before surgery and adherence to physiotherapy. Heavy lifting and high-impact sports may remain restricted.

“The decision is individualised after a thorough clinical and radiological assessment. However, patient selection and structured rehabilitation are crucial to achieving good outcomes,” said Dr. Basavaraj CM, Senior Consultant, Orthopaedics, Gleneagles BGS Hospital, Kengeri, Bengaluru.

Who Is A Suitable Candidate For Reverse Shoulder Replacement?

Reverse shoulder replacement is commonly recommended for patients with irreparable rotator cuff tears, rotator cuff tear arthropathy, certain complex fractures of the upper arm bone and failed previous shoulder replacements, Dr. Basavaraj said. Doctors assess the extent of joint damage, pain, restricted movement, rotator cuff function, bone quality and overall health before recommending surgery. X-rays and CT scans help assess the joint and bone structure, while MRI or ultrasound may be used to evaluate the rotator cuff.

Dr. Basavaraj added that patients with an intact rotator cuff may be better suited to conventional shoulder replacement while others may benefit from non-surgical treatments, depending on the extent of joint damage and the risks of surgery.

"The procedure is most commonly considered for older adults with severe shoulder damage that cannot be adequately treated with conventional replacement. However, younger patients with severe, irreversible damage may also benefit when other treatments are unlikely to help," noted Dr Jha.

Age alone does not determine suitability. Doctors also consider the severity of the damage, bone quality, the patient's activity levels, medical fitness, nerve function, expectations and ability to complete rehabilitation. Where possible, they generally prefer to preserve the natural shoulder and may recommend physiotherapy, medication or other treatments, particularly for younger patients.