Reverse Shoulder Replacement: Who Needs It, How It Works And What to Expect After Surgery
Surgeons say the procedure is particularly useful for patients with severe shoulder damage, especially when the rotator cuff is irreparably torn.
By Anubha Jain
Published : October 24, 2026 at 10:12 AM IST
Advanced shoulder damage can make even simple tasks, such as combing your hair, getting dressed or reaching for a shelf painful and difficult. Reverse shoulder replacement can relieve pain and improve arm movement, helping patients regain greater independence in everyday life.
How Does It Work?
Reverse shoulder replacement (or reverse shoulder arthroplasty) reverses the normal arrangement of the shoulder joint, with the surgeon placing a metal ball on the shoulder blade and a socket on the upper arm bone. It is particularly useful for patients with severe shoulder damage, especially when the rotator cuff is irreparably torn and other treatments have failed. Unlike conventional shoulder replacement, it allows the deltoid muscle to compensate for a poorly functioning rotator cuff, helping patients raise their arms and perform day-to-day activities more comfortably.
Dr. Ashutosh Jha, Consultant – Orthopaedics, Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad, said the procedure can relieve pain and improve arm movement in patients with severe shoulder arthritis or irreparable rotator cuff tears. Modern 3D planning and customised implants help surgeons plan the operation according to the patient's anatomy. However, recovery depends on factors such as bone quality, the patient's condition before surgery and adherence to physiotherapy. Heavy lifting and high-impact sports may remain restricted.
“The decision is individualised after a thorough clinical and radiological assessment. However, patient selection and structured rehabilitation are crucial to achieving good outcomes,” said Dr. Basavaraj CM, Senior Consultant, Orthopaedics, Gleneagles BGS Hospital, Kengeri, Bengaluru.
Who Is A Suitable Candidate For Reverse Shoulder Replacement?
Reverse shoulder replacement is commonly recommended for patients with irreparable rotator cuff tears, rotator cuff tear arthropathy, certain complex fractures of the upper arm bone and failed previous shoulder replacements, Dr. Basavaraj said. Doctors assess the extent of joint damage, pain, restricted movement, rotator cuff function, bone quality and overall health before recommending surgery. X-rays and CT scans help assess the joint and bone structure, while MRI or ultrasound may be used to evaluate the rotator cuff.
Dr. Basavaraj added that patients with an intact rotator cuff may be better suited to conventional shoulder replacement while others may benefit from non-surgical treatments, depending on the extent of joint damage and the risks of surgery.
"The procedure is most commonly considered for older adults with severe shoulder damage that cannot be adequately treated with conventional replacement. However, younger patients with severe, irreversible damage may also benefit when other treatments are unlikely to help," noted Dr Jha.
Age alone does not determine suitability. Doctors also consider the severity of the damage, bone quality, the patient's activity levels, medical fitness, nerve function, expectations and ability to complete rehabilitation. Where possible, they generally prefer to preserve the natural shoulder and may recommend physiotherapy, medication or other treatments, particularly for younger patients.
How the Procedure Helps Restore Arm Movement
Dr. Basavaraj noted that in a normal shoulder, the rotator cuff helps stabilise the joint and allows the arm to move smoothly, while the deltoid muscle provides much of the power needed to lift it. When the rotator cuff is severely damaged, raising the arm can become difficult or impossible. In reverse shoulder replacement, the ball and socket are reversed, altering the joint’s centre of rotation and helping the deltoid muscle lift the arm more effectively, even when the rotator cuff is no longer functioning properly.
However, the deltoid muscle and its nerve supply are essential for a good outcome. The muscle is supplied by the axillary nerve. Significant damage to the deltoid or dysfunction of the axillary nerve can prevent patients from regaining satisfactory arm elevation after surgery. Such problems are generally contraindications to the procedure, although selected complex cases require individual assessment. Careful clinical examination and appropriate investigations are therefore important before recommending the procedure, he added.
What Results Can Patients Expect?
Dr Basavaraj cited the case of a 55-year-old man with a decade-old, irreparable rotator cuff tear involving the supraspinatus and infraspinatus tendons. The patient had severe shoulder pain, restricted movement and difficulty performing everyday activities. Following reverse shoulder replacement and structured rehabilitation, he regained substantial shoulder movement and could perform most daily activities comfortably. Dr Basavaraj added that the patient was pleased with the improvement in shoulder function and quality of life.
Dr. Jha said most patients experience significant pain relief and improved shoulder function after reverse shoulder replacement. Many can raise their arms to shoulder level or above and perform everyday activities such as dressing, eating and grooming more independently. However, the extent of recovery depends on their preoperative condition, muscle strength, bone quality and rehabilitation. While overhead movement may improve, normal strength and range of motion may not be fully restored, and heavy activities may remain restricted. Physiotherapy is essential for recovery, with the primary goals being pain relief and improved daily activities.
Recovery Timeline and the Role of Physiotherapy
Recovery takes place gradually. Dr. Basavaraj explained that patients usually wear a sling initially to protect the shoulder, with the duration determined by the surgeon. Physiotherapy then progresses from protected movements to active exercises and strengthening, depending on healing and clinical assessment. Many patients experience substantial functional improvement within three to six months, although recovery may continue for a year or longer.
Patients should follow their rehabilitation plan and avoid heavy lifting or forceful movements until cleared by the surgeon. The aim is to reduce pain and help patients manage everyday activities more independently. While reverse shoulder replacement can make a considerable difference, the outcome varies from person to person, and the shoulder may not regain its original strength or full range of movement, he added.
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