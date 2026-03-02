ETV Bharat / health

What Every Parent Of A Premature Baby Should Know For Preventing Blindness | Retinopathy of Prematurity Awareness Week 2026

As parents of a premature baby, imagine being already overwhelmed with fear, hope, gratitude, and exhaustion. So, it's not surprising that in the middle of all the blood tests and scans, one important test often gets missed: ROP screening. On the occasion of Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Awareness Week (February 24–March 2), eye doctors reminds parents that this is not just another routine test but a screening that can save a child’s vision for life.

Says Dr. Karthikeya, Senior Consultant Vitreoretina, Uvea & ROP at Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Gurgaon, “When a preterm baby is born, the retina (the light-sensitive layer at the back of the eye) has not fully developed. Abnormal blood vessels begin to grow on the retina of some babies. This condition is called Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP).”

If left untreated, ROP can lead to severe complications, including lifelong and irreversible blindness. However, ROP is almost entirely preventable... if detected and treated early.

Why Some Babies Are At Higher Risk

The risk of ROP is directly linked to how small and how early the baby is born. The smaller the baby (both in gestational age and birth weight), the higher the risk. In India, all babies born at or before 34 weeks of pregnancy, or weighing 2000 grams or less at birth, must be screened. Even babies who are slightly older or heavier may need screening if they were medically unstable. For example, if they had infections or required oxygen support for a long period.

Laser and injections are highly effective when done at the right time (Getty Images)

Just because your baby looks stable now does not mean screening is unnecessary.

When Should Screening Be Done?

The first ROP screening is usually done at four weeks of life. In babies considered very high risk, the first screening may be done even earlier... at 2-3 weeks. Here is something many parents misunderstand: if the first screening shows no ROP, that does not mean you can stop worrying. ROP can develop later. Screening must continue regularly until: