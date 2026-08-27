ETV Bharat / health

Researchers Identify New Way To Reduce Chronic Nerve Pain

Chronic nerve pain can come from injury, disease or even life-saving cancer treatments ( Getty Images )

A team at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center found new evidence that BRAF, a protein commonly involved in cancer, plays a key role in developing, amplifying and maintaining chronic pain caused by nerve damage. Using BRAF inhibitors reduced pain sensitivity in preclinical models, suggesting the therapeutic potential of this approach for treating chronic nerve pain.

The study, published in Science Signaling, was co-led by Shao-Rui Chen, M.D., professor of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine, and Hui-Lin Pan, M.D., Ph.D., endowed chair of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine.

“Our findings identify the cancer-promoting protein BRAF as a key driver of pathological pain signaling following nerve injury,” Pan said. “Because BRAF inhibitors are already approved for cancer treatment, this discovery raises the possibility of rapidly repurposing existing therapies to reduce the level of pain signals entering the spinal cord and improve patient quality of life.”

How Does Nerve Injury Cause Chronic Pain?

Chronic nerve pain, or neuropathic pain, can come from injury, disease or even life-saving cancer treatments. This pain can be intense and persistent, and it responds poorly to conventional pain medications, negatively affecting patient quality of life. Protein channels in the brain and spinal cord, known as NMDA receptors, help nerve cells communicate. After nerve injury, these NMDA receptors can become hyperactive, amplifying pain signals. To identify potential mechanisms, the researchers explored the role of BRAF on NMDA receptor activity.

What Did The Study Find?