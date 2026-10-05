ETV Bharat / health

Research Into Weight-loss Drugs Tipped For Nobel As Award Week Opens

Stockholm: Research into hormones that regulate appetite is on everybody's lips for the Nobel medicine prize, to be announced on Monday when the 2026 Nobel season kicks off. The winners of the six Nobel prizes for medicine, physics, chemistry, literature, peace and economics will be revealed daily from October 5-12.

Monday's medicine prize, to be announced at 11:30 am (0930 GMT), could go to research that paved the way for weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic and Mounjaro, Nobel watchers told AFP.

That could include microbiome research, the discovery of the leptin and ghrelin hormones regulating satiety and hunger, and research into a hormone released by the intestine after we eat which signals satiety, called "glucagon-like peptide 1" (GLP-1), which drugs like Ozempic mimic.

"A Nobel Prize recognising any of that work is a likelihood," said David Pendlebury, who heads research analysis at data analytics firm Clarivate, which predicts potential Nobel winners based on the number of citations of their work. "I would put GLP-1 at the top of the list, just because of its enormous worldwide clinical impact," he said.

Many scientists have made significant contributions in the field, though three regularly mentioned for the Nobel are Canadian endocrinologist Daniel Drucker, Danish physician Jens Juul Holst and Yugoslav-born American chemist Svetlana Mojsov.

Skin Science Or Immunology?

If the Nobel committee were to go in another direction, stem cell research into how skin regenerates and heals wounds could get the nod, with American cell biologist Elaine Fuchs and her British colleague Fiona Watt recognised as leaders in the field, according to Annika Ostman, science reporter at Swedish public broadcaster SR.

The honour could also go to a new imaging technique, called optical coherence tomography.

The non-invasive technique uses reflected light to create high-resolution, cross-sectional images of biological tissues, particularly the retina and optic nerve, allowing doctors to detect and monitor disease.