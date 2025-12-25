ETV Bharat / health

Practical, Non-Preachy Tips to Regulate Your Emotions Without Quitting Your Job Or Family

This is what regulating your emotions looks like ( Getty Images )

If you’ve been on social media lately, you’ve probably noticed a strange new species of human: They talk about “regulating their nervous system” and “holding space” and not “reacting from trauma”. They pause before replying to messages. They don’t send angry emails at 1 am. Meanwhile, you’re staring at your phone, blood pressure rising, wondering how someone chewing loudly can make you consider ending a friendship.

Welcome to the era of emotional regulation, the wellness buzzword everyone is talking about, reposting, and pretending they’ve mastered. But what does it actually mean? And more importantly, how do you do it when life in India already feels like a 24/7 stress test involving traffic, deadlines, family expectations, finances, and WhatsApp groups?

What Does It Mean To Regulate Your Emotions?

Emotional regulation doesn’t mean suppressing your feelings. It doesn’t mean being positive all the time. And it definitely doesn’t mean smiling through nonsense like a motivational poster. Regulating your emotions means not letting your emotions control your actions. It’s the ability to feel anger without exploding, sadness without drowning, anxiety without spiralling, and happiness without clinging desperately to it.

In simpler terms: You still feel everything. You just don’t let everything hijack your life. Think of emotions like notifications on your phone. Emotional regulation is the skill of deciding which ones deserve immediate attention, and which can wait.

What Happens When You Don’t Regulate Your Emotions?

Most of us don’t struggle because we feel too much. We struggle because we react too fast. Unregulated emotions show up as:

Overthinking everything someone said

Rage-texting and regretting it later

Silent treatment as a personality trait

Stress eating, doom scrolling, or emotional shopping

Carrying yesterday’s argument into today’s meeting

Over time, this constant emotional chaos affects sleep, digestion, immunity, focus, and relationships. Your body keeps score, even when you pretend everything is “fine”.

Why Is Everyone Suddenly Talking About Emotional Regulation?

The last few years have emotionally aged us by at least a decade. We’ve lived through uncertainty, a global pandemic, loss, burnout, financial pressure, and constant comparison via social media. Earlier generations coped by “adjusting.” We cope by googling symptoms at midnight. Add to that:

Always being online

Always being reachable

Always being evaluated