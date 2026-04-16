ETV Bharat / health

Knee Pain To Cartilage Repair: How Regenerative Treatment Is Changing Orthopedic Treatment, And What Patients Should Know

The logic is straightforward. When tissues like cartilage or ligaments get damaged, they don’t always heal easily. Cartilage in particular is famously uncooperative; it doesn’t have a great blood supply, which means the body struggles to repair it on its own. Over time, the damage accumulates, and pain becomes a permanent guest in the room. Regenerative medicine tries to change that dynamic. Instead of simply managing symptoms, these treatments attempt to stimulate healing at the cellular level.

According to Dr. Pradeep Mahajan, Regenerative Medicine Researcher & Founder of StemRx Hospital in Mumbai, regenerative medicine offers promising possibilities for people dealing with orthopedic and degenerative conditions. “Regenerative medicine is especially beneficial for orthopedic and degenerative ailments, including osteoarthritis, joint pain, back issues, ligament tears, and the gradual deterioration of bones and cartilage that comes with ageing,” he explains.

Orthopedic problems (things like osteoarthritis, ligament injuries, chronic joint pain, and degenerative spinal issues) are democratic. They affect athletes and office workers, young people recovering from injuries and older people simply navigating the natural process of ageing. Traditionally, the solutions have followed a predictable ladder: painkillers, physiotherapy, injections, and eventually surgery if nothing else works. But medicine doesn’t like standing still for too long. Over the past decade, a field called regenerative medicine has started appearing in conversations about orthopedic care. While the name sounds like something from a science-fiction film, the idea behind it is simple: help the body repair itself.

Most people only start thinking about their joints when something begins to hurt. A knee complains when you climb stairs. Your back objects to sitting too long. A shoulder reminds you that you are no longer 25 every time you try to reach for something on a high shelf. Suddenly the body, which had been doing its job for decades, starts filing formal grievances.

“Regenerative medicine consists of stem cells, growth factors, exosomes, platelet-rich fibrin (PRF), and platelet-rich plasma (PRP), which are usually pulled out from the patient's own blood or tissues. Post the process, the components are administered into the affected area to reduce inflammation, speed up healing, and ease tissue repair,” says Dr. Mahajan. Exosomes are an important component in brain health, as they help in cellular interaction and the transportation of proteins, lipids, and genetic material that regulate inflammation, neuroprotection, and regeneration. Moreover, growth factors like NGF, BDNF, and VEGF increase the healing processes by initiating neurogenesis, angiogenesis, and cell growth. “Platelet-Rich Fibrin (PRF), obtained from the patient's blood, functions as a natural scaffold, enabling the sustained release of these growth factors, thereby supporting tissue repair and diminishing inflammation,” adds the regenerative medicine specialist.

One of the emerging techniques attracting attention is mitochondrial transplantation. Mitochondria are the tiny energy-producing structures inside our cells. They are often described as the “powerhouses” of the cell. It’s a bit like replacing weak batteries in a remote control. The remote was always capable of working, it just needed the energy supply restored. Another technique is PRP. Studies that incorporated PRP in musculoskeletal repair demonstrated benefits in acute injuries, but long-term efficacy remains uncertain, particularly in chronic conditions.

“MSC-based (or mesenchymal stem cells based) therapies, particularly those utilizing MSCs derived from bone marrow, adipose tissue, or umbilical cord blood, offer substantial regenerative potential due to their ability to differentiate into various tissue types and modulate immune responses. Clinical applications of MSCs in cartilage repair, early-stage osteoarthritis, and fracture healing have shown encouraging results, especially in early degenerative conditions,” states a 2025 paper published in the Journal of Clinical Orthopaedics and Trauma. Recent advances in exosome therapy and MSC-derived extracellular vesicles (EVs) have shown promise as alternative regenerative strategies, delivering the therapeutic benefits of MSCs without the challenges of direct cell transplantation.

“Recent advancements suggest that PRP combination therapies may hold greater promise than PRP alone. Studies have explored PRP administered with hyaluronic acid (HA) or MSCs to enhance regenerative capacity, particularly in knee osteoarthritis and cartilage repair,” according to the reputed Journal of Clinical Medicine. These therapies are usually considered when more conventional treatments have already been tried. Physical therapy, medications, and injections remain the first steps in managing orthopedic conditions. But when those methods stop providing relief, regenerative approaches may offer another option. Of course, before anyone rushes to book an appointment for the nearest futuristic-sounding therapy, there are a few important things patients should understand.

What You Should Know Before Signing Up

Regenerative medicine is still a developing field. While many treatments are producing encouraging results, the science is evolving. Not every therapy has been fully standardized, and long-term evidence is still growing. Dr. Mahajan says that patients need to approach the field with a healthy mix of curiosity and caution. It is important to consult experienced and properly credentialed medical professionals before considering such treatments. Regenerative therapies require careful evaluation of each patient’s condition, medical history, and treatment goals. Equally important is avoiding clinics that promise miraculous outcomes. Healthcare, unfortunately, sometimes attracts the same kind of marketing language used for miracle hair oils and weight-loss teas. Any clinic that advertises “instant cures” or guaranteed results should raise immediate red flags.

The truth is that regenerative medicine is not magic. It cannot reverse every orthopedic problem or eliminate ageing itself. What it can do, however, is offer new ways to support the body’s natural repair systems. For now, the best approach is informed optimism. The science is advancing, the treatments are improving, and doctors are learning more about how the body heals itself.

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