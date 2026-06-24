ETV Bharat / health

Can Regenerative Medicine Enhance Recovery After Brain Tumour Treatment?

On a global level, both the brain and the central nervous system accounted for around 3.2 lakh new cases and around 2.48 lakh deaths in a 2025 survey. While these numbers also indicate the burden of disease, they don't fully capture long term problems faced by the survivors. Advanced brain tumour treatment is not only focussed on extending survival but also on preserving the quality of life. The wider goal is to assist patients in regaining all neurological function and improve the quality of their life too. Recovery has now become a significant component of comprehensive care.

Brain tumour treatment can save a great number of lives, yet for most of the patients, survival marks the beginning of new problems. After successful surgery, many individuals continue to struggle with memory-related issues, balance-related issues or changes in mood and personality. While the medical treatment may successfully control a tumour present in the brain, recovery of the neurological functions continues to remain a complex journey. “Regenerative medicine is opening up a new conversation as a potential avenue to improve recovery after treatment of brain tumour,” says Dr. Geetika Jassal, Medical Spokesperson, Cryoviva Life Sciences.

“Regenerative medicine aims to support the repair of tissue, and restore function as well. In the context of brain tumour-related recovery, its potential to support neural repair mechanisms, promote healing of tissue, and support the natural recovery process of brain is currently under research,” adds Dr. Jassal.

Research studies regarding stem cells, neural stem cells derived exosomes, and cell-based therapies are now gaining attention. While most of the work continues to remain experimental, it also points towards a significant shift. Increasing understanding of neuroplasticity, and cellular recovery mechanisms has also opened up new avenues for research into post treatment neurological rehabilitation.

“Regenerative medicine is not intended to replace radiation surgery. Rather future regenerative approaches may complement all these therapies by supporting speedy recovery after medical treatment. Most regenerative approaches are currently being explored within clinical investigation settings,” says Dr. Jassal.

India’s Moment in Advanced Neuro-Recovery

India is well-positioned to contribute greatly to this transforming field. With a huge population, an increasing cancer burden, and growing capabilities related to biotechnology, the country has great potential to become a significant centre of responsible regenerative research. Hospitals and other healthcare institutions now have the opportunity to collaborate and accelerate research into neurological rehabilitation. All these efforts may shape a future in which recovery receives as much attention as tumour control.

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