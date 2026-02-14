Beyond Sabudana Khichdi, A New Feast For Fasting On Mahashivaratri
These dishes acknowledge that today’s devotees may be counting calories as well as mantras, managing blood sugar alongside belief.
Published : February 14, 2026 at 4:04 PM IST
On the eve of Mahashivaratri, kitchens across India begin their own preparation. This year, Mahashivaratri falls on the 15th of February. Devotees will chant through the night, offer bel leaves and milk to Shiva, and undertake the fast. But the age when fasting meant only fruit, millet fritters, and water chestnut flatbreads has softened into memory. Today’s generation — mindful of health, curious about the world, and unwilling to sacrifice flavour at the altar of austerity — seeks nourishment that honours both body and spirit.
If you are planning to observe the fast tomorrow night, consider these newer, wholesome, and rather delightful alternatives. They are respectful of tradition, yet unafraid of invention — much like faith itself.
1. Vrat-Special Quinoa Khichdi
To prepare it, rinse the quinoa thoroughly and dry-roast it lightly. Add crushed almonds, finely chopped green chillies, and sendha namak (rock salt), then cook it gently in a pressure cooker until soft and fragrant. Suitable even for those managing diabetes, Vrat-Special Quinoa Khichdirests lightly in the stomach and yet provides steady energy.
2. Samak Rice Risotto
Samak rice (often called barnyard millet and commonly eaten during fasts) has grown quite popular. Why not grant it an Italian accent! Begin with a spoonful of desi ghee in a pan. Add cumin seeds and green chillies, letting them release their fragrance. Stir in boiled potatoes, lightly sautéed. Then add soaked samak rice and cook on a low flame until creamy and tender. Finish with fresh coriander leaves and roasted cashews.
What emerges is a risotto that is both rooted and cosmopolitan.
3. Fasting Paneer Tandoori Pizza
Pizza need not be banished from fasting tables. Replace regular wheat flour with water chestnut flour or buckwheat flour to prepare the base. For the topping, make a white chutney using yoghurt, rock salt, chopped green chillies, capsicum, and long slices of paneer. Cook it slowly in a pan until the crust firms and the topping softens.
Fasting need not be dour. It may sound mischievous to pair pizza with piety, yet there is something charming in bringing delight into discipline. Children and adults alike will find this offering both satisfying and festive.
4. Dragon Fruit and Banana Smoothie Bowl
The smoothie bowl has found its place even within fasting traditions. Blend dragon fruit, ripe banana, and a little yogurt or coconut water until smooth. Pour into a bowl and garnish with soaked dry fruits and fresh slices of fruit. It is vivid in colour, refreshing in taste, and light on the stomach. Perfect for the morning after a night-long vigil, when the body craves restoration.
Shiva, the ascetic and the householder, the destroyer and the compassionate, reminds us that balance lies at the heart of existence. Fasting, too, is not starvation. It is choosing nourishment that steadies rather than overwhelms. These new-age dishes reinterpret tradition. As you prepare for the sacred night, let your fasting meal be thoughtful. Let it sustain you without excess.
