Beyond Sabudana Khichdi, A New Feast For Fasting On Mahashivaratri

On the eve of Mahashivaratri, kitchens across India begin their own preparation. This year, Mahashivaratri falls on the 15th of February. Devotees will chant through the night, offer bel leaves and milk to Shiva, and undertake the fast. But the age when fasting meant only fruit, millet fritters, and water chestnut flatbreads has softened into memory. Today’s generation — mindful of health, curious about the world, and unwilling to sacrifice flavour at the altar of austerity — seeks nourishment that honours both body and spirit.

If you are planning to observe the fast tomorrow night, consider these newer, wholesome, and rather delightful alternatives. They are respectful of tradition, yet unafraid of invention — much like faith itself.

1. Vrat-Special Quinoa Khichdi

To prepare it, rinse the quinoa thoroughly and dry-roast it lightly. Add crushed almonds, finely chopped green chillies, and sendha namak (rock salt), then cook it gently in a pressure cooker until soft and fragrant. Suitable even for those managing diabetes, Vrat-Special Quinoa Khichdirests lightly in the stomach and yet provides steady energy.

2. Samak Rice Risotto

Samak rice (often called barnyard millet and commonly eaten during fasts) has grown quite popular. Why not grant it an Italian accent! Begin with a spoonful of desi ghee in a pan. Add cumin seeds and green chillies, letting them release their fragrance. Stir in boiled potatoes, lightly sautéed. Then add soaked samak rice and cook on a low flame until creamy and tender. Finish with fresh coriander leaves and roasted cashews.

What emerges is a risotto that is both rooted and cosmopolitan.