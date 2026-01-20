ETV Bharat / health

Learn How To Make Nutrient-Rich 'Moringa Paratha': PM Modi's Favourite Recipe

Drumstick leaf paratha is useful in boosting immunity and controlling excess weight. It is rich in vitamins A, C, and E, as well as minerals like iron, calcium, and potassium, along with a high concentration of antioxidants .

If you want to prepare something healthy quickly, drumstick leaf paratha is the best recipe. This is a healthy and delicious dish made with drumstick leaves or drumstick pods. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself revealed that he is very fond of this recipe.

Method:

1. Clean the drumstick leaves and coriander leaves, finely chop them, and transfer them to a mixing bowl. For one cup of drumstick leaves, take two cups of wheat flour. Then add salt to taste, turmeric powder, chili powder, cumin seeds, carom seeds, finely chopped green chilies, and finely chopped spring onions. Add grated ginger, grated garlic, and a little rice bran oil and mix well. Now add chaat masala, amchur powder, and coriander powder and mix again.

Spices for binding the paratha (Getty Images)

2. After that, add lukewarm water little by little and mix. Knead the dough thoroughly like chapati dough, cover it with a damp cloth, and set it aside for 10 minutes.

3. For the chutney, roast half a cup of peanuts in a pan over low heat. Now, in the same pan, pour 1 tablespoon of rice bran oil and sauté 4 chopped green chilies. Then, add some sliced ginger, garlic, chopped onion pieces, a little coriander leaves, and half a piece of chopped fresh coconut and sauté them. Finally, add a little tamarind and 2 tablespoons of roasted gram dal, sauté them, and set aside to cool before grinding.

4. To prepare the tempering for the ground chutney, heat oil in a pan, add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, urad dal, chana dal, dry red chillies, and curry leaves, sauté them, and mix it into the chutney.

5. Now divide the rested dough into small portions for making parathas. Dip each portion in dry flour and roll it out on a rolling board. Heat a tawa on the stove, add a little oil, and cook the paratha on both sides until golden brown. That’s it!

Your nutritious and delicious drumstick leaf parotas are ready to be served.

