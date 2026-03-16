ETV Bharat / health

5-Minute Recipe For Glowing Skin: ABC Juice Is Simple And Affordable

If you wake up with puffy eyes and dull skin, then you need ABC juice, a cheerful drink made from Apple, Beetroot, and Carrot. It sounds less like a health trend and more like something a kindergarten teacher would serve during alphabet week. Yet this simple three-ingredient concoction has built a reputation as one of the easiest natural drinks for clearer, brighter, “glowing” skin. Before you roll your eyes and say, “Oh great, another miracle drink that influencers discovered yesterday,” relax. ABC juice has actually been around for decades in nutrition circles. It’s simple, affordable, and free of celebrity endorsements.

Even better: the recipe requires exactly three ingredients and zero drama.

Ingredients

1 apple 1 carrot ½ beetroot Optional: a small piece of ginger or a squeeze of lemon

How to prepare it

Wash all ingredients thoroughly. Chop them into smaller pieces. Blend or juice them together. Do not strain. Keep the pulp. Drink immediately for maximum nutrients.

No powders or expensive detox kits. Just vegetables behaving responsibly. The entire process takes about five minutes. If you're wondering why not strain the juice, the pulp contains dietary fibre, which supports gut health, stabilises blood sugar, keeps you fuller longer. And since gut health is strongly connected to skin health, that fibre supports clearer skin over time. So yes, the pulp may make the drink slightly thicker. But that thickness is basically nutrition doing its job.

But what exactly does this little red-orange potion do for your skin?

What Exactly Is ABC Juice?

ABC juice is basically the Avengers of produce, except instead of saving New York from aliens, it tries to rescue your skin from pollution, dehydration, and last night’s regrettable midnight snack.

Each ingredient contributes something different.

Apple: hydration, antioxidants, and vitamin C

Beetroot: iron, folate, and circulation-boosting compounds