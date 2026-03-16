5-Minute Recipe For Glowing Skin: ABC Juice Is Simple And Affordable
A simple three-ingredient concoction that has built a reputation as one of the easiest natural drinks for clearer, “glowing” skin.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 11:43 AM IST
If you wake up with puffy eyes and dull skin, then you need ABC juice, a cheerful drink made from Apple, Beetroot, and Carrot. It sounds less like a health trend and more like something a kindergarten teacher would serve during alphabet week. Yet this simple three-ingredient concoction has built a reputation as one of the easiest natural drinks for clearer, brighter, “glowing” skin. Before you roll your eyes and say, “Oh great, another miracle drink that influencers discovered yesterday,” relax. ABC juice has actually been around for decades in nutrition circles. It’s simple, affordable, and free of celebrity endorsements.
Even better: the recipe requires exactly three ingredients and zero drama.
Ingredients
- 1 apple
- 1 carrot
- ½ beetroot
- Optional: a small piece of ginger or a squeeze of lemon
How to prepare it
Wash all ingredients thoroughly. Chop them into smaller pieces. Blend or juice them together. Do not strain. Keep the pulp. Drink immediately for maximum nutrients.
No powders or expensive detox kits. Just vegetables behaving responsibly. The entire process takes about five minutes. If you're wondering why not strain the juice, the pulp contains dietary fibre, which supports gut health, stabilises blood sugar, keeps you fuller longer. And since gut health is strongly connected to skin health, that fibre supports clearer skin over time. So yes, the pulp may make the drink slightly thicker. But that thickness is basically nutrition doing its job.
But what exactly does this little red-orange potion do for your skin?
What Exactly Is ABC Juice?
ABC juice is basically the Avengers of produce, except instead of saving New York from aliens, it tries to rescue your skin from pollution, dehydration, and last night’s regrettable midnight snack.
Each ingredient contributes something different.
Apple: hydration, antioxidants, and vitamin C
Beetroot: iron, folate, and circulation-boosting compounds
Carrot: beta-carotene and skin-supporting nutrients
Together they form a drink that supports skin health, digestion, and blood circulation: three things dermatologists agree are essential for that elusive glow people keep trying to Photoshop.
Apples are packed with vitamin C, flavonoids, and antioxidants, which help fight oxidative stress: the cellular equivalent of leaving your phone charger plugged in for years. Oxidative stress contributes to dullness, fine lines, uneven tone and early ageing. Vitamin C also supports collagen production, which is basically the scaffolding that keeps skin looking firm instead of resembling a deflated balloon animal. Apples also contain pectin, a type of soluble fibre that supports digestion. And if you’ve ever had digestive issues show up on your skin (hello acne and breakouts), you already know your gut and your face have a suspiciously close relationship.
Carrots are famous for beta-carotene, a pigment that the body converts into vitamin A. Vitamin A is essential for skin cell turnover, repairing damaged skin tissue, preventing dryness. When people talk about that natural “healthy glow,” beta-carotene is often part of the reason. In fact, several studies have shown that diets rich in carotenoids can subtly enhance skin tone and radiance, making it look healthier and more vibrant. Carrots also contain biotin and potassium, which help maintain skin hydration and support hair and nail health.
Beetroot is rich in iron, folate (vitamin B9), nitrates, antioxidants. These nutrients support blood circulation, which means more oxygen and nutrients reach your skin cells. Beetroot is also known for supporting liver function, which plays a major role in detoxification. When the body processes toxins efficiently, it can indirectly improve skin clarity. Plus, beetroot contains compounds called betalains, powerful antioxidants that help fight inflammation.
Why Drink It On An Empty Stomach?
Nutritionists often recommend drinking ABC juice first thing in the morning for two reasons.
1) Better Nutrient Absorption: When the stomach is empty, vitamins and antioxidants can be absorbed more efficiently. Your digestive system isn’t busy negotiating with last night’s dinner.
2) A Gentle Digestive Kickstart: The fibre and natural sugars provide a slow, steady energy boost, helping digestion and metabolism wake up.
Tips
- Moderation matters. One glass a day is plenty.
- Use fresh produce. Nutrients degrade quickly.
- Balance your diet. Juice complements meals, it doesn’t replace them.
- People with diabetes should monitor fruit intake and consult a doctor if needed.
- Don’t panic if your urine looks slightly pink after drinking beetroot. It’s called beeturia, and it’s harmless.
ABC juice isn’t magic. It won’t turn you into a glowing Instagram filter overnight but it is a simple, nutrient-rich drink that supports skin health and digestion.
References:
- https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/17/16/2596
- https://bnni.journals.ekb.eg/article_4236_d67c2a3be8329ec7f57321ad3591aa7c.pdf
(Disclaimer: The information provided in this health article is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. It is not a substitute for professional healthcare consultation, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.)
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