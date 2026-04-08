ETV Bharat / health

Why Women’s Brains And Bodies Require Extra Sleep To Stay Healthy

There is an assumption in many homes that sleep is negotiable. It is something we can borrow from tonight to repay tomorrow. We shorten it for work deadlines, extend our waking hours for family responsibilities, or sacrifice it entirely for movie marathons. Sleep, in modern culture, is often treated as a luxury. But biology does not negotiate.

For women in particular, the need for sleep is not simply a matter of comfort or habit. It is woven into the architecture of the body, the rhythms of hormones, and the complex work the brain performs every day. While both men and women need sufficient rest, research consistently suggests that women often require slightly more sleep each night (sometimes by 20 minutes to an hour) to maintain optimal health. This is not weakness or laziness but physiology.

The Brain That Multitasks

One explanation lies in the extraordinary complexity of how the female brain tends to operate during waking hours. This is not simply about multitasking in the casual sense (answering emails while stirring a pot of soup) but about the cognitive networks involved in processing information, emotional signals, memory, and planning.

The brain is, in essence, a metabolic engine. The more regions it activates throughout the day, the greater the need for restoration during the night. Sleep is the brain’s period of repair. During deep sleep, neurons reorganize memories, clear metabolic waste, and reset chemical balances. When the brain has been especially active (emotionally, cognitively, or socially), it requires more time to complete this restoration. For many women, whose daily responsibilities often include professional work alongside family care and emotional management, the brain rarely has a simple day. So, it asks for more time to recover.

Emotional Processing