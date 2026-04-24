ETV Bharat / health

Why Diabetes Hits Women Harder, Learn The Health Risks Beyond Blood Sugar

Across India, doctors are seeing a steady rise in Type 2 diabetes among women, and the concern is not just about the number of cases. What worries experts more is that diabetes tends to create more severe health complications in women than in men. It’s like two people driving the same car down the same road but one vehicle has weaker brakes. When trouble comes, the damage can be far greater.

Surprising Gender Gap

Research shows that more men than women develop diabetes. According to data cited in the National Library of Medicine, globally there are 17.7 million more men with diabetes than women. But women often suffer more serious consequences once diabetes develops. Studies have shown that diabetes increases the risk of heart disease, kidney damage, depression, and hormonal problems more significantly in women. For example, experts from the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI) highlight a striking statistic.

Men with diabetes face a 50% higher risk of heart attacks than men who don't have the disease. Meanwhile, women with diabetes face a shocking 150% higher risk than diabetes-free women.

That’s three times the danger! So while fewer women may develop the disease, the impact can be far more severe.

Why Women Are Particularly Vulnerable

Women go through unique biological changes throughout life: puberty, menstruation, pregnancy, and menopause. Each of these phases involves major hormonal shifts, and hormones play a critical role in regulating blood sugar. This makes women more vulnerable to metabolic disruptions.

Several risk factors can push women closer to diabetes:

Abdominal obesity

Lack of physical activity

Chronic stress

Family history of diabetes

Unhealthy diets high in processed foods

However, some risk factors are unique to women.

Gestational Diabetes: During pregnancy, some women develop gestational diabetes, a temporary condition caused by hormonal changes. While blood sugar levels may return to normal after childbirth, the story doesn’t end there. Women who have had gestational diabetes have a much higher chance of developing Type 2 diabetes later in life.

PCOS: Women with PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) often experience insulin resistance, which means their bodies struggle to use insulin effectively. This significantly increases the risk of developing diabetes.

Menopause: Menopause brings another major hormonal shift. As estrogen levels drop, blood sugar levels may become more unpredictable. Many women also gain weight during this stage, further increasing diabetes risk.