Why Diabetes Hits Women Harder, Learn The Health Risks Beyond Blood Sugar
Studies have shown that diabetes increases the risk of various diseases and hormonal problems more significantly in women, find Huchheshwar L Annigeri and Laxmi Narsimha.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 9:11 AM IST
Across India, doctors are seeing a steady rise in Type 2 diabetes among women, and the concern is not just about the number of cases. What worries experts more is that diabetes tends to create more severe health complications in women than in men. It’s like two people driving the same car down the same road but one vehicle has weaker brakes. When trouble comes, the damage can be far greater.
Surprising Gender Gap
Research shows that more men than women develop diabetes. According to data cited in the National Library of Medicine, globally there are 17.7 million more men with diabetes than women. But women often suffer more serious consequences once diabetes develops. Studies have shown that diabetes increases the risk of heart disease, kidney damage, depression, and hormonal problems more significantly in women. For example, experts from the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI) highlight a striking statistic.
Men with diabetes face a 50% higher risk of heart attacks than men who don't have the disease. Meanwhile, women with diabetes face a shocking 150% higher risk than diabetes-free women.
That’s three times the danger! So while fewer women may develop the disease, the impact can be far more severe.
Why Women Are Particularly Vulnerable
Women go through unique biological changes throughout life: puberty, menstruation, pregnancy, and menopause. Each of these phases involves major hormonal shifts, and hormones play a critical role in regulating blood sugar. This makes women more vulnerable to metabolic disruptions.
Several risk factors can push women closer to diabetes:
- Abdominal obesity
- Lack of physical activity
- Chronic stress
- Family history of diabetes
- Unhealthy diets high in processed foods
However, some risk factors are unique to women.
Gestational Diabetes: During pregnancy, some women develop gestational diabetes, a temporary condition caused by hormonal changes. While blood sugar levels may return to normal after childbirth, the story doesn’t end there. Women who have had gestational diabetes have a much higher chance of developing Type 2 diabetes later in life.
PCOS: Women with PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) often experience insulin resistance, which means their bodies struggle to use insulin effectively. This significantly increases the risk of developing diabetes.
Menopause: Menopause brings another major hormonal shift. As estrogen levels drop, blood sugar levels may become more unpredictable. Many women also gain weight during this stage, further increasing diabetes risk.
Reproductive Health
One of the less-discussed aspects of diabetes is its impact on reproductive health. High blood sugar levels can affect menstrual cycles. Some women experience irregular periods or unusually heavy bleeding. In women trying to conceive, uncontrolled diabetes can make pregnancy more difficult. Even if pregnancy occurs, there may be additional risks such as:
- Miscarriage
- Birth defects
- Premature delivery
- High blood pressure during pregnancy
Doctors therefore recommend that women with diabetes bring their blood sugar under control before planning a pregnancy. It’s one of the most important steps for both mother and child. Another complication that affects women disproportionately is infections. About half of all women experience urinary or vaginal infections at some point in life. But diabetes significantly increases the risk. Women with diabetes may experience recurrent urinary tract infections (UTIs) and yeast infections. If left untreated, these infections can even affect kidney health.
The Lifestyle Solution
Here’s the good news. Type 2 diabetes is one of the few major diseases where lifestyle changes can make a dramatic difference. Doctors ask women to focus on 3 pillars: diet, exercise, and regular monitoring.
1. A diabetes-friendly diet includes:
- Non-starchy vegetables such as spinach and cucumber
- Whole grains like brown rice, ragi, jowar, oats, and quinoa
- Protein from pulses, sprouts, eggs, fish, and lean meat
- Fruits like apples, guava, papaya, and berries can be eaten in moderation
- Nuts and seeds such as almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds are also beneficial.
Foods to limit:
- Sugary drinks
- Refined flour
- White bread
- Highly processed foods
2. Exercise
Physical activity is one of the most powerful tools for controlling blood sugar. Experts recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week. This could include:
- Brisk walking
- Cycling
- Swimming
- Yoga
- Aerobics
- Strength exercises like squats and lunges
Even 30 minutes a day can significantly improve insulin sensitivity.
3. Monitor Regularly
Finally, regular health check-ups are essential. Blood tests like fasting sugar and HbA1c help doctors track how well diabetes is being controlled. Early detection and timely treatment can prevent serious complications.
References:
- https://www.rssdi.in/newwebsite/sakhi-e-book/e-Book-A-comprehensive-Review-of-Diabetes-in-Women.pdf
- https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanogw/article/PIIS3050-5038(25)00218-3/fulltext
- https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/cardiovascular-medicine/articles/10.3389/fcvm.2021.658726/full
- https://www.thelancet.com/journals/landia/article/PIIS2213-8587(19)30345-6/abstract
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