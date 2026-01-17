ETV Bharat / health

Reasons Why Weight Gain In Women Is Often A Medical Signal Rather Than A Lifestyle Problem Or Overeating

Women keep asserting that they are not taken seriously or that they are just told to “lose weight” when they have not been properly examined for hormonal or inflammatory disorders. This not only lowers self-esteem but can also take longer to get the right treatment, thus allowing symptoms to get worse.

Weight gain has been a prominent sign of loss of self-control and unhealthy living for most people. However, it is the opposite for the majority of women since the weight gain is still a symptom of various medical issues such as PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome), thyroid disorders, and endometriosis. The realization of this difference is very significant because it shifts the accusation away from the individual and towards medical care being the proper place.

Let's take PCOS, for example. For women with PCOS, weight gain is not the cause but part of the metabolic disruption with hormonal imbalance at its core. Dr. Suchithra Reddy, Senior Consultant - Infertility Specialist, Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Sarjapur Road, explains: “Most women suffering from PCOS have elevated androgen (male hormone) and insulin resistance levels. This is a condition where the body's insulin response is weak. Consequently, the insulin levels become higher, which leads to fat gain especially in the abdominal area. On top of that, insulin resistance also hinders weight loss in spite of diet and exercise.”

Then come hormonal disorders, especially hypothyroidism. The thyroid gland is responsible for metabolism that governs the utilization of energy by the body. If the thyroid hormone is in low levels, then the metabolism is at a slow rate. The manifestation of such a state is tiredness, water retention, and gradual weight gain. “A considerable number of hypothyroid women experience weight gain even if they eat normally or even less than before,” adds Dr. Reddy. Accompanying symptoms like cold intolerance, hair loss, constipation, and irregular periods mean the problem is related to hormones rather than the patient's behaviour.