Reasons Why Weight Gain In Women Is Often A Medical Signal Rather Than A Lifestyle Problem Or Overeating
Women are considered responsible for gaining weight due to these conditions, which can lead to a false diagnosis and mental stress.
Published : January 17, 2026 at 12:19 PM IST
Women keep asserting that they are not taken seriously or that they are just told to “lose weight” when they have not been properly examined for hormonal or inflammatory disorders. This not only lowers self-esteem but can also take longer to get the right treatment, thus allowing symptoms to get worse.
Weight gain has been a prominent sign of loss of self-control and unhealthy living for most people. However, it is the opposite for the majority of women since the weight gain is still a symptom of various medical issues such as PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome), thyroid disorders, and endometriosis. The realization of this difference is very significant because it shifts the accusation away from the individual and towards medical care being the proper place.
Let's take PCOS, for example. For women with PCOS, weight gain is not the cause but part of the metabolic disruption with hormonal imbalance at its core. Dr. Suchithra Reddy, Senior Consultant - Infertility Specialist, Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Sarjapur Road, explains: “Most women suffering from PCOS have elevated androgen (male hormone) and insulin resistance levels. This is a condition where the body's insulin response is weak. Consequently, the insulin levels become higher, which leads to fat gain especially in the abdominal area. On top of that, insulin resistance also hinders weight loss in spite of diet and exercise.”
Then come hormonal disorders, especially hypothyroidism. The thyroid gland is responsible for metabolism that governs the utilization of energy by the body. If the thyroid hormone is in low levels, then the metabolism is at a slow rate. The manifestation of such a state is tiredness, water retention, and gradual weight gain. “A considerable number of hypothyroid women experience weight gain even if they eat normally or even less than before,” adds Dr. Reddy. Accompanying symptoms like cold intolerance, hair loss, constipation, and irregular periods mean the problem is related to hormones rather than the patient's behaviour.
Endometriosis is not a typical reason for weight gain; however, the majority of women suffering from the disease have weight and body composition alterations. Chronic inflammation, hormonal therapy, inactivity due to pain, and stress responses may all lead to weight gain.
“One can speculate that inflammation causes the metabolic pathways to deviate, whereas prolonged use of hormonal drugs will cause either fluid retention or fat redistribution. Additionally, chronic pelvic pain and exhaustion can severely limit one's mobility and thus make it very difficult to control one's weight,” says Dr. Reddy.
Chronic stress is another crucial element that prevails throughout the three scenarios. People experiencing long-term symptoms, such as pain, fatigue, concerns regarding infertility, and changes in their bodies, might find their cortisol levels going up. “One result of high cortisol is the body's tendency to store fat, especially in the abdomen, and to become less responsive to insulin. The lack of sleep, which most women with hormonal disorders experience, adds to the problem by making it more difficult for hormones regulating appetite to do their work, thus increasing cravings and lowering energy expenditure,” says the infertility specialist.
What is the solution?
The right management involves curing the underlying condition, not just losing weight. This may comprise hormone regulation, insulin-sensitizing treatments, anti-inflammatory approaches, nutritional support and individualized physical activity. Where the medical issue is corrected, the weight typically becomes a matter of managing rather than stabilizing. This healthcare approach gives women the power to seek medical attention rather than resorting to self-blame.
