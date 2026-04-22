ETV Bharat / health

The Hot Truth About Kidney Stones: Why They Spike In Summer, And How To Stop Them

There is something deceptively innocent about a glass of iced tea on a hot afternoon. The condensation slides slowly down the outside of the glass. The ice cubes crackle softly as they melt. It feels like relief. But inside the human body, the story unfolding in summer heat is not nearly so peaceful. In fact, according to urologists, summer turns the kidneys into a kind of chemical pressure cooker, one where the ingredients for kidney stones gather with surprising efficiency. The culprit, paradoxically, is not just what we drink. It is what we lose.

To understand why kidney stones spike during hot months, consider a simple biological equation. The kidneys are essentially sophisticated filtration devices. They constantly process blood, removing waste products and excess minerals, which are then excreted through urine. Under normal circumstances, this process works remarkably well. Minerals such as calcium and oxalate dissolve comfortably in urine, travel through the urinary tract, and exit the body without incident. But summer changes the rules.

According to Dr. Kshitij Raghuvanshi, Senior Urologist at Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune, the primary threat during hot weather is something specialists call supersaturation. “When people sweat heavily in summer,” he explains, “their urine volume decreases significantly. The urine becomes highly concentrated with minerals such as calcium and oxalate.”

Imagine dissolving sugar in water. If you keep adding sugar but remove the water, the mixture eventually becomes thick and overloaded. Crystals begin to form. The kidneys behave in much the same way. When urine becomes overly concentrated, minerals begin sticking together. Small crystals appear first. Over time, they grow larger, eventually forming the solid, painfully famous structures known as kidney stones.

Location of kidney stones (ETV Bharat)

If you have ever spoken to someone who has passed a kidney stone, you will know that the word “painful” is an understatement bordering on politeness. Doctors sometimes compare the pain to childbirth. Others simply shake their heads and say, “You will remember it.”

Colour Check Protocol

Public health advice about hydration often focuses on counting glasses of water. Eight glasses a day, 10 glasses a day. Somewhere along the way, the guidance became a kind of hydration arithmetic but kidney specialists say there is a far better indicator than counting glasses. Look at the result.

Dr. Raghuvanshi and other urology experts recommend what they call the “Colour Check” protocol. Healthy urine should appear pale yellow or nearly clear. That colour suggests the body is well hydrated and mineral concentrations are safely diluted. But if the colour resembles apple juice, the body is already drifting toward dangerous territory. That shade means urine is becoming concentrated, exactly the environment where crystals begin to form.

During heatwaves, the recommended target is 2.5 to 3 litres of fluid daily. But hydration timing also matters. One surprising fact about kidney stones is that they often begin forming at night. While we sleep, the body continues producing urine, but the lack of fluid intake allows mineral concentration to rise. The simple preventive trick? Drink a large glass of water just before going to bed. It is a small habit, but one that can significantly dilute urine during those long overnight hours when stone formation quietly accelerates.