The Hot Truth About Kidney Stones: Why They Spike In Summer, And How To Stop Them
Summer changes the rules of the way the kidneys filter and remove toxins from your body, says urologist Dr. Kshitij Raghuvanshi.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST
There is something deceptively innocent about a glass of iced tea on a hot afternoon. The condensation slides slowly down the outside of the glass. The ice cubes crackle softly as they melt. It feels like relief. But inside the human body, the story unfolding in summer heat is not nearly so peaceful. In fact, according to urologists, summer turns the kidneys into a kind of chemical pressure cooker, one where the ingredients for kidney stones gather with surprising efficiency. The culprit, paradoxically, is not just what we drink. It is what we lose.
To understand why kidney stones spike during hot months, consider a simple biological equation. The kidneys are essentially sophisticated filtration devices. They constantly process blood, removing waste products and excess minerals, which are then excreted through urine. Under normal circumstances, this process works remarkably well. Minerals such as calcium and oxalate dissolve comfortably in urine, travel through the urinary tract, and exit the body without incident. But summer changes the rules.
According to Dr. Kshitij Raghuvanshi, Senior Urologist at Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune, the primary threat during hot weather is something specialists call supersaturation. “When people sweat heavily in summer,” he explains, “their urine volume decreases significantly. The urine becomes highly concentrated with minerals such as calcium and oxalate.”
Imagine dissolving sugar in water. If you keep adding sugar but remove the water, the mixture eventually becomes thick and overloaded. Crystals begin to form. The kidneys behave in much the same way. When urine becomes overly concentrated, minerals begin sticking together. Small crystals appear first. Over time, they grow larger, eventually forming the solid, painfully famous structures known as kidney stones.
If you have ever spoken to someone who has passed a kidney stone, you will know that the word “painful” is an understatement bordering on politeness. Doctors sometimes compare the pain to childbirth. Others simply shake their heads and say, “You will remember it.”
Colour Check Protocol
Public health advice about hydration often focuses on counting glasses of water. Eight glasses a day, 10 glasses a day. Somewhere along the way, the guidance became a kind of hydration arithmetic but kidney specialists say there is a far better indicator than counting glasses. Look at the result.
Dr. Raghuvanshi and other urology experts recommend what they call the “Colour Check” protocol. Healthy urine should appear pale yellow or nearly clear. That colour suggests the body is well hydrated and mineral concentrations are safely diluted. But if the colour resembles apple juice, the body is already drifting toward dangerous territory. That shade means urine is becoming concentrated, exactly the environment where crystals begin to form.
During heatwaves, the recommended target is 2.5 to 3 litres of fluid daily. But hydration timing also matters. One surprising fact about kidney stones is that they often begin forming at night. While we sleep, the body continues producing urine, but the lack of fluid intake allows mineral concentration to rise. The simple preventive trick? Drink a large glass of water just before going to bed. It is a small habit, but one that can significantly dilute urine during those long overnight hours when stone formation quietly accelerates.
Nature’s Chemical Defence: Citrate
If dehydration fuels kidney stones, citrate may be one of nature’s simplest defenses. Urologists often prescribe what might sound like an oddly cheerful therapy for a medical condition: lemonade therapy. Citrus fruits (particularly lemons and limes) contain citrate, a compound that performs a kind of chemical sabotage inside the urinary tract. Citrate attaches itself to calcium in the urine. When this happens, calcium cannot bind with oxalate, which is the combination responsible for the most common type of kidney stone: calcium oxalate stones.
The recommendation is simple: add about 30 ml of lemon or lime juice to your daily water intake. There is one caveat, however. Skip the sugar. High sugar intake can actually promote stone formation, which means the most effective version of lemonade therapy is the one your grandmother might have disapproved of: sour, sharp, and sugar-free.
Summer Diet Trap
Hydration, however, is only half the story. Dieticians studying kidney stones often point out something interesting about summer eating habits. Heat changes not only how much we drink, but also what we eat. Summer gatherings often revolve around foods that encourage stone formation: barbecued meats, salty snacks, processed foods, and sugary drinks. These dietary patterns create what renal nutritionists call metabolic triggers: conditions inside the body that favour crystal formation.
One of the most persistent myths in kidney health involves calcium. Many people believe that individuals prone to kidney stones should avoid calcium-rich foods entirely. But this assumption, surprisingly, may actually increase the risk of stones. The explanation lies in the digestive system.
When calcium and oxalate are eaten together (say, yogurt with berries or cheese with spinach) they bind in the digestive tract. Once attached, they are excreted through stool rather than entering the kidneys. But if oxalate-rich foods are eaten without calcium, oxalates enter the bloodstream more easily and eventually reach the kidneys, where they can combine with calcium and form stones. In other words, calcium is not always the villain.
Sodium and Protein Trap
Another hidden summer hazard is sodium. Salt has a peculiar relationship with calcium in the kidneys. High sodium intake forces the kidneys to excrete more calcium into urine. That extra calcium then becomes available to form crystals. Unfortunately, summer foods are often sodium-heavy: Hot dogs. Cold meats. Packaged snacks. Barbecue marinades. Instant noodles eaten late at night after long, sweaty days. Each of these adds sodium that quietly increases stone risk.
The recommended limit is less than 2,300 mg of sodium per day: a target many people exceed without realizing it. Protein intake also plays a role. Dieticians recommend occasionally swapping animal protein with plant-based alternatives.
Invisible Epidemic of Summer
Kidney stones rarely make headlines. They lack the dramatic scale of infectious diseases and the long-term narratives of chronic illness. Yet every summer, emergency rooms fill up with patients doubled over in pain as temperatures climb. In a country where summer temperatures regularly cross 40°C, dehydration becomes a public health issue as much as a personal habit.
Heat alters our hydration levels, our diet, our metabolism and ultimately the chemistry inside our kidneys. Which brings us back to that glass of iced tea. Summer comforts are rarely dangerous on their own. But the combination of dehydration, high-sodium snacks, and poor hydration habits creates the perfect storm for kidney stones. The good news is that prevention is surprisingly simple:
- Drink enough water.
- Watch the colour of your urine.
- Add a splash of lemon.
- Pair calcium with oxalate foods.
- Keep sodium under control.
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