Rotavirus Vaccine A Must For Newborn Babies Before The Rainy Season, Fights Infection, Says Neonatologist
Neonatologist and pediatrician Dr. Anish Pillai explains why your baby needs gut protection before they experience their first monsoon.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST
While monsoon brings pleasant weather and family outings, it also marks a rise in infections, particularly those affecting the stomach and intestines in babies. Among these, rotavirus infection remains one of the leading causes of severe diarrhoea in infants and young children and can steal the peace of mind of parents.
“A large number of parents consider diarrhoea a routine childhood illness. However, rotavirus infection can lead to dehydration, weakness, and hospitalization, especially in children under two years. So, parents need to make sure that the baby is given the rotavirus vaccine on time before the monsoon begins,” says Dr. Anish Pillai, Lead Consultant- Neonatology and Paediatrics, Motherhood Hospitals at Kharghar in Mumbai.
Why Are Babies More Vulnerable In Monsoon?
Parents should be aware that infants and young children tend to have developing immune systems, making them prone to infections. Rotavirus is easily known to spread because of contaminated hands, toys, surfaces, food, and even water. Gastrointestinal infection cases in babies tend to go up due to higher humidity and environmental contamination. Rotavirus is highly contagious, and even babies living in clean and hygienic environments are at risk of infections, according to Dr. Pillai.
Symptoms To Beware Of
The symptoms of rotavirus infections in babies are watery diarrhoea, vomiting, fever, poor feeding, irritation, crankiness, and dehydration. Many babies tend to lose fluids via diarrhoea and vomiting. So, parents should stay vigilant, as dehydration can become severe and may require hospitalization for intravenous fluid therapy. Parents shouldn’t ignore signs linked to dehydration, such as dry mouth and lips, sunken eyes, reduced urine output, lethargy, and sleepiness. Timely intervention will help the baby recover quickly.
Benefits of Rotavirus Vaccine
“The rotavirus vaccine will help train the baby’s immune system and fight the virus, reducing the risk of severe disease, dehydration, and even hospitalization. The vaccine can be given orally in multiple doses during early infancy. Missing or delaying the vaccine can cause gastrointestinal infections in babies,” says Dr. Pillai.
What Parents Should Leep In Mind
Apart from giving your baby the vaccine, neonatologist and pediatrician Dr. Pillai advises parents to protect their newborn in the rainy season by washing hands properly before breastfeeding, while handling the baby or bathing him/ her. Give them a shot of the influenza vaccine, the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV), or any others advised by your doctor. Keep feeding bottles, toys, utensils, and frequently touched surfaces clean. Breastfeed your infant to boost their immunity, seek immediate help if the baby suffers from diarrhoea, vomiting, or signs of dehydration.
By following these steps, parents can help ensure a safer monsoon for their little one.
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