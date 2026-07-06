ETV Bharat / health

Rotavirus Vaccine A Must For Newborn Babies Before The Rainy Season, Fights Infection, Says Neonatologist

While monsoon brings pleasant weather and family outings, it also marks a rise in infections, particularly those affecting the stomach and intestines in babies. Among these, rotavirus infection remains one of the leading causes of severe diarrhoea in infants and young children and can steal the peace of mind of parents.

“A large number of parents consider diarrhoea a routine childhood illness. However, rotavirus infection can lead to dehydration, weakness, and hospitalization, especially in children under two years. So, parents need to make sure that the baby is given the rotavirus vaccine on time before the monsoon begins,” says Dr. Anish Pillai, Lead Consultant- Neonatology and Paediatrics, Motherhood Hospitals at Kharghar in Mumbai.

Why Are Babies More Vulnerable In Monsoon?

Parents should be aware that infants and young children tend to have developing immune systems, making them prone to infections. Rotavirus is easily known to spread because of contaminated hands, toys, surfaces, food, and even water. Gastrointestinal infection cases in babies tend to go up due to higher humidity and environmental contamination. Rotavirus is highly contagious, and even babies living in clean and hygienic environments are at risk of infections, according to Dr. Pillai.

Symptoms To Beware Of