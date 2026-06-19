ETV Bharat / health

Reasons Why Blood Donation Is Still Essential in the Era of Robotic Surgery

One of the largest misperceptions that people hold regarding blood donation and robotic surgery is that since hospitals are using advanced tech to perform different types of surgical procedures, they do not need large amounts of donated blood anymore. “That’s just incorrect! While robot-assisted surgery does lower the number of blood transfusions required by a patient after being operated on, it has not fully eliminated the requirement for a patient to receive donated blood,” adds Dr. Bala.

“One of the greatest benefits associated with robotic surgeries is that they can reduce the amount of blood lost during the procedure. Despite all the advances made with regard to surgical techniques, donating blood remains just as necessary as it has ever been,” says Dr. S.K. Bala, Consultant – Surgical Oncology & Advanced Robotic Surgery, CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI.

In recent years, there have been many advances in medical technology including surgical robots entering the operating room. Robot-assisted surgery allows surgeons to complete many different types of surgeries using greater precision, smaller incisions, less pain during recovery and quicker recovery times than would otherwise be possible using traditional methods of surgical intervention.

There are many medical situations where transfusions of blood products are vital to life, such as complicated surgical procedures to treat cancer, people suffering from major trauma, organ transplants, people experiencing obstetric emergencies and patients with inherited conditions resulting from problems with their blood. Dr. Bala adds that blood transfusions are also essential for some of these patients during the performance of highly sophisticated robotic procedures, when unexpected bleeding may occur and an adequate supply of blood is critical for keeping the patient alive.

What Makes Blood Unique?

Blood is a unique, irreplaceable resource since it cannot be created artificially. There is no technology available today that can reproduce human blood; it must come from healthy people who willingly give their blood. One unit of blood donated can be separated into different components, such as red blood cells, plasma and platelets, each of which can help many different patients' medical needs.

Blood is a precious resource since it cannot be created artificially (Getty Images)

Blood is required by thousands of patients on a daily basis in addition to surgical procedures. Says Dr. Bala, “Patients with cancer who are having chemotherapy, individuals with severe anemia, victims of accidents, children with thalassemia, and patients with chronic blood diseases often need repeated transfusions throughout their treatment process. While safe and sufficient blood is a convenience to some, it is a necessity for these patients.”

Advances in medicine and technology are improving health care options for all of us by providing safer, more accurate, and more patient-friendly ways to deliver healthcare. Robotic surgical techniques have had a positive impact on improving surgical care by providing less trauma, fewer complications, and shorter recovery times for patients. However, medical and technological advancements should not give rise to the misconception that there is no longer an inherent need to provide kindness to those who rely on us. Both innovation and blood donation combine to save lives.

Dr. Bala believes that as we continue to adopt new forms of technology in healthcare, we must also continue to raise awareness of voluntary blood donations. Every blood donation has the ability to significantly affect someone who is fighting a serious illness or recovering from an emergency medical situation. Every single drop of blood still counts during this age of robotic surgery. Machines cannot replace this gift, which continues to save lives on a daily basis.