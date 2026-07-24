Monsoon Fever Or Something More Dangerous? Don't Ignore These Symptoms Of Rat Fever
With severe rains, flooding and waterlogging impacting several parts of India, physicians have cautioned people to remain cautious for leptospirosis, commonly known as rat fever.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST
It is easy to blame any fever in monsoon to a viral ailment. You get fatigued, you get a headache, and you think, “It’s the weather.” You are right most of the time but sometimes, that “ordinary fever” could be rat fever, a bacterial illness that can turn life-threatening if left untreated. With severe rains, flooding and waterlogging impacting several parts of India, physicians have cautioned people to remain cautious for leptospirosis, commonly known as rat fever.
What Is Rat Fever?
Leptospirosis is an ailment caused by Leptospira bacteria. It is not transmitted solely through rat bites, despite its name. People become infected through contact with water, dirt or soil polluted with the urine of infected animals, notably rats. The bacteria can get into the body through minor cuts or scrapes in the skin, or through the eyes, nose or mouth. The risk is higher in floods and heavy rain, since the contaminated water can accumulate on roads, fields and in residential areas.
West Bengal state of India has the highest incidence of rat sickness. States with higher numbers of reported cases include Kerala, Maharashtra (mainly Mumbai), Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
Who Is At Higher Risk?
Anyone can get infected, however persons who are more likely to be exposed to floodwater or muddy environments are at increased risk, including:
- Farmers labouring on waterlogged fields
- Municipal and sanitation workers
- Fishermen
- People wandering through flooded streets
- Flood-affected area residents
- The risk is greatly increased by walking barefoot in contaminated water.
Don’t Mistake It For Flu
That is what makes rat fever dangerous, it generally starts like any other viral fever. The initial signs are:
- Fever (high)
- Headache, severe
- Musculoskeletal pain
- Exhaustion
These symptoms resemble flu and many people ignore them or self-medicate. That can be a costly error on your part. The infection can damage vital organs including the liver, kidneys, lungs and even the brain if left untreated. In severe circumstances, it can be life-threatening.
How To Stay Safe
The good news is that simple precautions can get you a long way:
- Don’t walk barefoot in floodwater or mud.
- If you work outdoors, use waterproof shoes or boots.
- Drink only boiling or filtered water.
- Maintain a clean environment and manage any rodent infestations.
- After handling contaminated water, wash up thoroughly.
- Don’t dismiss a minor fever in the monsoon
- If you get a fever after being in floodwater, do not try to treat it yourself or use traditional medicines. See your doctor or nearby health centre for an assessment.
"Rat fever appears to be a common infection initially but delay in treatment may turn it fatal," said Dr H.R. Thimayya, Health officer, Dakshina Kannada District. The good news is that if diagnosed early, leptospirosis is treatable. The goal is to recognise the signs and get medical help in good time.
Cases of leptospirosis are documented throughout India although they tend to peak during the monsoon season, particularly in locations susceptible to high rainfall or flooding. With the 2026 monsoon underway, health departments in a number of coastal and flood-prone states have issued advisories urging people to take precautions against rat fever. Not every monsoon fever is dangerous but some are warning signs your body doesn’t want you to ignore. If you’ve walked through floodwater recently and develop a fever, body aches and unusual fatigue, don’t just think it’s “seasonal flu.” Getting to the doctor at the right time can make all the difference, and prevent serious complications.
(Disclaimer: The information provided in this health article is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. It is not a substitute for professional healthcare consultation, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.)
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