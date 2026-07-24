ETV Bharat / health

Monsoon Fever Or Something More Dangerous? Don't Ignore These Symptoms Of Rat Fever

It is easy to blame any fever in monsoon to a viral ailment. You get fatigued, you get a headache, and you think, “It’s the weather.” You are right most of the time but sometimes, that “ordinary fever” could be rat fever, a bacterial illness that can turn life-threatening if left untreated. With severe rains, flooding and waterlogging impacting several parts of India, physicians have cautioned people to remain cautious for leptospirosis, commonly known as rat fever.

What Is Rat Fever?

Leptospirosis is an ailment caused by Leptospira bacteria. It is not transmitted solely through rat bites, despite its name. People become infected through contact with water, dirt or soil polluted with the urine of infected animals, notably rats. The bacteria can get into the body through minor cuts or scrapes in the skin, or through the eyes, nose or mouth. The risk is higher in floods and heavy rain, since the contaminated water can accumulate on roads, fields and in residential areas.

West Bengal state of India has the highest incidence of rat sickness. States with higher numbers of reported cases include Kerala, Maharashtra (mainly Mumbai), Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Who Is At Higher Risk?

Anyone can get infected, however persons who are more likely to be exposed to floodwater or muddy environments are at increased risk, including: