Beyond Diet And Exercise, The Rare Genetic Disorders Behind Severe Obesity In Some Indians

When someone is obese, the immediate reaction from society is predictable. People assume the person eats too much, exercises too little, or lacks discipline. The advice usually sounds the same: “Just diet more.” “Go to the gym.” “Control your cravings.”

But modern medical science is slowly revealing something uncomfortable. For some people, obesity is not simply a lifestyle issue. Sometimes, it begins inside their genes.

Monogenic Obesity

One such condition is monogenic obesity, a rare but medically significant form of obesity. According to Dr. Aravind Badiger, Technical Director at BDR Pharmaceuticals, monogenic obesity occurs due to a mutation in a single gene responsible for regulating hunger, energy balance and feelings of fullness. “These genes control how the brain regulates appetite through pathways like the hypothalamic leptin/melanocortin system,” he explains.

In simpler terms, the brain normally tells us when we are hungry and when we are full. But when these genes malfunction, that signalling system stops working properly. The result? A person may feel constantly hungry, even after eating enough. This condition is different from the more common form of obesity.

Monogenic obesity makes up a small percentage of all severe obesity, which is usually below 5% in India and the world. Dr. Badiger feels this is probably due to a lack of awareness and genetic testing. Some of the key genes that are affected include MC4R, LEPR, LEP, POMC, and others such as PCSK1, BDNF, NTRK2, SIM1, etc.

Patients Are Blamed Instead Of Being Diagnosed