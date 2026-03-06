Beyond Diet And Exercise, The Rare Genetic Disorders Behind Severe Obesity In Some Indians
Not all obesity is lifestyle-driven. Some Indians tend to gain weight despite dieting for valid reasons, say doctors.
When someone is obese, the immediate reaction from society is predictable. People assume the person eats too much, exercises too little, or lacks discipline. The advice usually sounds the same: “Just diet more.” “Go to the gym.” “Control your cravings.”
But modern medical science is slowly revealing something uncomfortable. For some people, obesity is not simply a lifestyle issue. Sometimes, it begins inside their genes.
Monogenic Obesity
One such condition is monogenic obesity, a rare but medically significant form of obesity. According to Dr. Aravind Badiger, Technical Director at BDR Pharmaceuticals, monogenic obesity occurs due to a mutation in a single gene responsible for regulating hunger, energy balance and feelings of fullness. “These genes control how the brain regulates appetite through pathways like the hypothalamic leptin/melanocortin system,” he explains.
In simpler terms, the brain normally tells us when we are hungry and when we are full. But when these genes malfunction, that signalling system stops working properly. The result? A person may feel constantly hungry, even after eating enough. This condition is different from the more common form of obesity.
Monogenic obesity makes up a small percentage of all severe obesity, which is usually below 5% in India and the world. Dr. Badiger feels this is probably due to a lack of awareness and genetic testing. Some of the key genes that are affected include MC4R, LEPR, LEP, POMC, and others such as PCSK1, BDNF, NTRK2, SIM1, etc.
Patients Are Blamed Instead Of Being Diagnosed
Dr. Anjan Siotia, Director of Cardiology at BM Birla Heart Hospital, warns that untreated monogenic obesity can create major health risks early in life. “Unlike lifestyle-related obesity, this condition is driven by genetic mutations affecting appetite regulation and energy balance,” he explains.
Patients may follow diet plans and exercise routines, yet continue gaining weight. Unfortunately, many are incorrectly labelled as lazy or non-compliant. This stigma delays diagnosis. Over time, the metabolic strain can lead to early hypertension, abnormal cholesterol levels, insulin resistance and stress on the heart. In some cases, cardiovascular disease can begin in adolescence or early adulthood. Recognising monogenic obesity early allows doctors to monitor heart health, tailor treatments and reduce long-term complications.
Obesity Isn’t The Same For Everyone
But genetics doesn’t stop with rare disorders. For most adults, obesity is influenced by thousands of small genetic variations, not just one gene. According to Dr. Ramesh Menon, Director of Personal Genomics and Genomic Medicine at MedGenome, this combined genetic susceptibility can now be measured using something called a polygenic risk score (PRS).
In a recent MedGenome study involving over 14,000 individuals across three South Asian cohorts, researchers found a clear pattern. People with the highest genetic risk scores consistently had higher body mass index (BMI) compared to those with lower genetic risk. In simple words, some people are genetically more likely to gain weight and this risk can now be detected earlier than ever before.
Different “Types” of Obesity
Another fascinating discovery is that obesity does not behave the same way in every person. Researchers now describe different biological phenotypes of obesity. Some people may have a “hungry brain.” Their brain signals for fullness are weaker, meaning they need to eat larger portions before feeling satisfied. Others have what scientists call a “hungry gut.”
In these individuals, food leaves the stomach faster than usual, which causes hunger to return soon after eating. Then there are those whose bodies burn calories more slowly due to a lower metabolic rate. And for many people, food is closely tied to emotions. Stress, boredom, celebrations or sadness can all trigger eating. Understanding these different patterns helps doctors personalise treatment.
Genetic Testing For Obesity
India is currently seeing a rapid rise in obesity, often at younger ages. Experts believe that genetic risk assessment could help doctors understand whether a patient’s obesity is due to:
- Rare single-gene disorders
- Accumulated genetic risk
- Hormonal imbalances
- Lifestyle factors
- Or a combination of these.
Using tools like polygenic risk scores, doctors may soon identify high-risk individuals early and recommend preventive strategies. This could shift obesity management from treatment to prevention. So the next time someone struggles with weight, it might be worth remembering: Sometimes the problem isn’t a lack of willpower. Sometimes, it’s written in the code of the body itself.
