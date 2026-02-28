Rare Disease Day 2026: Get To Know About Premature Ovarian Insufficiency, Where A Woman's Body Falls Silent Before She Turns 40
Women with POI face an increased risk of cardiac events, including cardiac arrest, says OB/GYN and laparoscopic surgeon Dr Vyshali H R.
A rare disease is exactly what it sounds like: a medical condition that affects a small percentage of the population. Because it is uncommon, it is often misunderstood. Because it is misunderstood, it is often diagnosed late, and because it is diagnosed late, people suffer longer than they should.
Rare Disease Day is about stories. About the child whose skin is burnt under tubelights. The man who cannot swallow food. The woman whose menstrual cycle stops too early and nobody explains why. One such rare condition is Premature Ovarian Insufficiency (POI).
What Is POI?
Premature Ovarian Insufficiency happens when a woman’s ovaries stop functioning properly before the age of 40. The ovaries, which are responsible for producing eggs and important hormones like estrogen, begin to slow down or shut down far earlier than nature intended. Many women do not seek help. Some assume they have completed childbearing and feel relief at not having monthly periods. Some believe it is simply “early menopause” and accept it quietly.
Dr Vyshali H R, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist and Laparoscopic Surgeon at BirthRight by Rainbow Children’s Hospital at Hebbal in Bengaluru, explains that ovarian functioning is about far more than reproduction. “The ovaries are not just about babies. They are about the heart, bones, the brain, skin, bladder health, intimacy, and emotional balance.”
Estrogen, the hormone produced by healthy ovaries, protects the heart. It helps keep bones strong. It supports muscle health. It keeps skin elastic and younger-looking. It plays a major role in genitourinary health, including bladder function and vaginal health. When the ovaries stop producing enough hormones too early, the body feels the loss everywhere.
Effects Of POI
“Women with POI face an increased risk of cardiac events, including cardiac arrest. Their lifespan may be shorter if the condition is left untreated. Bone health declines earlier, increasing the risk of fractures. Memory may feel foggy. Depression and mood swings can enter the picture. There are hot flushes,” says OB/GYN Dr Vyshali H R.
Yet, many women with POI don't speak up. They believe irregular periods are “just stress.” They accept hot flushes as “just hormones.” POI affects both physical and mental health. The emotional toll can be heavy. For women who still wish to have children, it can feel devastating. For others, it may feel confusing... relief mixed with fear.
Symptoms And Causes Of POI
- Irregular periods
- Hot flushes
- Mood changes
“Any woman who does not get her periods for more than four months should seek immediate care from a gynaecologist. Waiting does not make it better. Early medical attention can protect long-term health,” says Dr Vyshali H R.
There are known risk factors. A family history of early menopause (mother, sister, or twin) increases the risk. So do genetic conditions such as Turner syndrome and Fragile X. Previous ovarian surgeries or treatments like chemotherapy and radiotherapy may damage the ovaries. Autoimmune diseases including rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), and autoimmune thyroid disorders, are also linked to this rare disease.
Lifestyle matters too. Smoking harms ovarian function. Being significantly underweight or overweight can disrupt hormones. Poor nutrition adds strain to an already vulnerable system. Sometimes, despite all investigations, the cause remains unknown.
Diagnosis And Treatment Options
Diagnosis requires careful medical evaluation. A gynaecologist will ask you to do blood tests to measure hormone levels such as FSH test (follicle-stimulating hormone). Very high levels suggest menopause. Further evaluation may include genetic testing and screening for autoimmune disorders.
Treatment is not a single prescription handed over in five minutes. Management of POI requires a team: gynaecologist, cardiologist, endocrinologist, psychologist and a support groups, where you can share your stories with others.
Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) is usually the first line of treatment. Says the doctor, “HRT replaces the hormones the ovaries are no longer producing. The benefits are: protection for the heart, maintenance of bone and muscle strength, healthier skin, relief from hot flushes, improved mood, and support for sexual health, including vaginal dryness and loss of libido.”
Women with POI have to change their lifestyle accordingly. Quitting smoking, eating nourishing food, maintaining a healthy weight, moving the body regularly are protective acts of self-care. On Rare Disease Day, awareness is the first medicine. Premature Ovarian Insufficiency may be rare, but silence should not be common. If the body changes and menstrual cycles disappear, seek help. Health is not only about having children but also about having time.
