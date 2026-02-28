ETV Bharat / health

Rare Disease Day 2026: Get To Know About Premature Ovarian Insufficiency, Where A Woman's Body Falls Silent Before She Turns 40

A rare disease is exactly what it sounds like: a medical condition that affects a small percentage of the population. Because it is uncommon, it is often misunderstood. Because it is misunderstood, it is often diagnosed late, and because it is diagnosed late, people suffer longer than they should.

Rare Disease Day is about stories. About the child whose skin is burnt under tubelights. The man who cannot swallow food. The woman whose menstrual cycle stops too early and nobody explains why. One such rare condition is Premature Ovarian Insufficiency (POI).

What Is POI?

Premature Ovarian Insufficiency happens when a woman’s ovaries stop functioning properly before the age of 40. The ovaries, which are responsible for producing eggs and important hormones like estrogen, begin to slow down or shut down far earlier than nature intended. Many women do not seek help. Some assume they have completed childbearing and feel relief at not having monthly periods. Some believe it is simply “early menopause” and accept it quietly.

Dr Vyshali H R, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist and Laparoscopic Surgeon at BirthRight by Rainbow Children’s Hospital at Hebbal in Bengaluru, explains that ovarian functioning is about far more than reproduction. “The ovaries are not just about babies. They are about the heart, bones, the brain, skin, bladder health, intimacy, and emotional balance.”

Estrogen, the hormone produced by healthy ovaries, protects the heart. It helps keep bones strong. It supports muscle health. It keeps skin elastic and younger-looking. It plays a major role in genitourinary health, including bladder function and vaginal health. When the ovaries stop producing enough hormones too early, the body feels the loss everywhere.

Effects Of POI

“Women with POI face an increased risk of cardiac events, including cardiac arrest. Their lifespan may be shorter if the condition is left untreated. Bone health declines earlier, increasing the risk of fractures. Memory may feel foggy. Depression and mood swings can enter the picture. There are hot flushes,” says OB/GYN Dr Vyshali H R.