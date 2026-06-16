ETV Bharat / health

Rare Dental Surgery Conducted In Rohtak On Four-Year-Old Girl

Rohtak: Experts at the Post Graduate Institute of Dental Sciences (PGIDS) at Rohtak have carried out a rare surgery for simultaneous dislocation of both temporomandibular joints (TMJ), creating a new record in Haryana.

The procedure was carried out by the doctors at the Institute's Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery on a four-year-old girl. Simultaneous dislocation of both joints due to injury at such a young age is extremely rare, and a successful treatment for it had not yet been seen in the state.

Officials disclosed that a few days ago, a family from Rohtak brought their daughter to the trauma centre in a distraught state. The girl had fallen while playing at home and had since then been unable to close her mouth. With her mouth open, she was constantly drooling, unable to eat or speak properly.

The pain caused her to cry constantly. When checkups with several doctors failed to bring relief, the family brought her to the PGIDS, where the clinical examination and CT scan results shocked even the doctors.

The report revealed that due to the accident, both of her jaw joints had dislocated. Furthermore, the jawbone was also fractured. While dislocation of a single joint is common among children, simultaneous dislocation of both joints is considered extremely rare.

Dr Virendra Singh, Head of the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at the Institute, discussed the complexity of the case with senior surgeon Dr Amrish Bhagol and formed a special team comprising Dr Ankita Dahiya, Dr Divya, Dr Anand Mishra, Dr Shubhodip and Dr Sunaina Rathi.

The challenge wasn't just the surgery itself but also the enormous responsibility of safely anaesthetising a four-year-old. Dr Nidhi and Dr. Ritika from the Anaesthesia Department took charge.