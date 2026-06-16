Rare Dental Surgery Conducted In Rohtak On Four-Year-Old Girl
Simultaneous dislocation of both joints was treated at the Postgraduate Institute of Dental Sciences at Rohtak in Haryana.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 7:38 PM IST
Rohtak: Experts at the Post Graduate Institute of Dental Sciences (PGIDS) at Rohtak have carried out a rare surgery for simultaneous dislocation of both temporomandibular joints (TMJ), creating a new record in Haryana.
The procedure was carried out by the doctors at the Institute's Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery on a four-year-old girl. Simultaneous dislocation of both joints due to injury at such a young age is extremely rare, and a successful treatment for it had not yet been seen in the state.
Officials disclosed that a few days ago, a family from Rohtak brought their daughter to the trauma centre in a distraught state. The girl had fallen while playing at home and had since then been unable to close her mouth. With her mouth open, she was constantly drooling, unable to eat or speak properly.
The pain caused her to cry constantly. When checkups with several doctors failed to bring relief, the family brought her to the PGIDS, where the clinical examination and CT scan results shocked even the doctors.
The report revealed that due to the accident, both of her jaw joints had dislocated. Furthermore, the jawbone was also fractured. While dislocation of a single joint is common among children, simultaneous dislocation of both joints is considered extremely rare.
Dr Virendra Singh, Head of the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at the Institute, discussed the complexity of the case with senior surgeon Dr Amrish Bhagol and formed a special team comprising Dr Ankita Dahiya, Dr Divya, Dr Anand Mishra, Dr Shubhodip and Dr Sunaina Rathi.
The challenge wasn't just the surgery itself but also the enormous responsibility of safely anaesthetising a four-year-old. Dr Nidhi and Dr. Ritika from the Anaesthesia Department took charge.
After thorough preparations, the girl was taken to the operating theatre, where, after general anaesthesia, the team of doctors carefully repositioned both dislocated joints in their original positions during a complex operation that lasted approximately three hours.
The fractured jawbone was also fixed using special plates. Every minute was crucial as many delicate nerves and blood vessels surround the jaw joints in young children. After the operation, as soon as the anaesthesia wore off, the girl closed her mouth.
Seeing her mouth close brought smiles to the faces of the entire team in the operating theatre. When the news was shared with the family members waiting outside, tears of joy welled up in their eyes.
The girl's mother said, "We thought our daughter would never be able to eat properly again. The doctors at PGI have come as gods to us. They have given our daughter a new life."
Dr Amrish stated that after the operation, the girl was kept in the post-operative care dental ward where she was continuously monitored. "The girl's recovery has been better than expected. She is now on a liquid diet and will resume normal eating in the next few days. There have been no complications," he said while adding that the girl has been discharged from the hospital.
Dr Virendra Singh explained that children's bones are flexible and fractures are rare. But cases of joint dislocations are extremely serious. “If timely treatment is not received, the jaw can become crooked, facial features can be distorted, and there can be permanent problems in opening and closing the mouth. In this girl's case, the family arrived on time, which is a great thing," he said. Health University’s Vice Chancellor Dr H.K. Agarwal said that this operation proves that the Institute has world-class medical facilities.
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