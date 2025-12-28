ETV Bharat / health

Rare Bladder Tumour Safely Removed Using Robotic Technology At Uttar Pradesh's SGPGI

He said that this type of tumour releases hormones that cause multiple symptoms, making daily life difficult for the patient.

“The 60-year-old patient was received with multiple serious problems, including sudden dizziness during urination, frequent fainting, rapid heartbeat, headaches, and extremely high blood pressure, which is rare. We examined the patient first, and the tests revealed that the patient had a rare bladder tumour,” Dr Singh explained.

Lucknow: A patient received a new lease of life at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), Lucknow, after doctors treated his complex and rare bladder tumour using advanced robotic technology. Dr Uday Pratap Singh of the SGPGI Urology Department claimed that this was a rare type of tumour and had been performed for the first time in the world.

Dr Singh said that state-of-the-art robotic machinery was used in the surgery, and it was performed directly from inside the bladder. “Usually, such tumours are operated on using a laparoscope or by making a large incision in the abdomen, which carries a higher risk of damage to the urinary tract and other surrounding organs. This is why we decided to use a new technique to lower the risk,” he said.

Dr Singh said that with the new robotic technology, the tumour was removed directly from inside the bladder without making a large incision, making the surgery safer, reducing pain, and allowing for faster recovery. “The role of the anaesthesia team was also very important during the operation, as the patient's blood pressure would suddenly increase significantly when the tumour was touched,” he said.

‘New hope for other patients’

According to Dr Singh, the surgery demonstrates that with modern technology and excellent teamwork among doctors, even rare and complex diseases can be treated safely. “With this success, SGPGI has strengthened its reputation in the country and internationally, as well as given new hope to such patients,” he said.

The operation was led Dr Singh, while other members included Dr Sanchit Rustagi and Dr Snigdha Garg. Professor Sanjay Dheeraj, Professor Amit Rastogi, Dr Prakash Chandra, and Senior Resident Dr Shivek.

“The operating theatre team also played a crucial role in the success of this complex surgery. This team included Robotic OT In-charge Manoj Kumar and Senior Nursing Officer Lizzy Joseph,” Dr Singh added.