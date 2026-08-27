Beyond The Rakhi: Sister Steps Up To Save Brother From Years Of Dialysis
Beena Kumari Gangwar gave an early Raksha Bandhan gift to her younger brother Jitendra, suffering from chronic kidney disease, by donating her right kidney
Published : August 27, 2026 at 5:14 PM IST
What gift could be better than the gift of life? A sister who could not bear the pain of her brother, who was undergoing dialysis, took the key decision to donate her kidney and save his life. 45-year-old Beena Kumari Gangwar gave a unique gift to her younger brother Jitendra Singh, 40, suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD) by donating her right kidney, which was then successfully transplanted by doctors at ShardaCare-HealthCity.
Jitendra had been battling chronic kidney disease for over two years, dependent on weekly dialysis, three times per week. As his health deteriorated, his sister stepped forward with courage and compassion. Following careful planning, fluid management, and optimization of his overall condition, he was deemed stable enough for a kidney transplant. The procedure was an ABO-compatible kidney transplant, meaning that their blood types were compatible, significantly reducing the risk of organ rejection. The surgery was successfully conducted by Dr Anil Sharma, Director, Kidney Transplant & Urology, ShardaCare-HealthCity and both the donor and the recipient recovered well.
Expressing his gratitude, Jitendra said, “My sister has been a pillar of strength for me throughout my life. Before the auspicious day of Raksha Bandhan, she is gifting me a new life with her donated kidney. I am beyond words upon knowing that she saved my life.”
An emotional Beena Kumari said, “When I saw my brother suffering through dialysis, donating my kidney was not a sacrifice but a natural expression of my love and responsibility as his sister. This Raksha Bandhan, I am grateful that I could give him the most precious gift of all, a chance at a healthier, better life.”
Dr Anil Sharma, Director, Kidney Transplant & Urology, ShardaCare-HealthCity said, “This transplant is a celebration of the sacred bond between siblings. As Raksha Bandhan approaches, Beena Kumari’s act kidney donation is the purest expression of protection and love. Medicine gave us the means, but it was her courage and devotion that gave him life.”
Dr. Ahmed Kamaal, Director Urology & KTP at Shardacare – Healthcity added, “This transplant holds a special meaning for the family. Jitendra Singh Gangwar had been dependent on dialysis for over two years due to chronic kidney disease when his sister Beena Kumari Gangwar came forward to donate her kidney. The transplant was successfully performed, and both donor and recipient have recovered well. Her decision reflects the bond between siblings and how that bond can give someone a renewed chance at life.”
Discussing the treatment, Dr Kunal Raj Gandhi, Director Nephrology at ShardaCare – Healthcity said, “Kidney transplantation can help suitable patients move beyond long term dialysis and improve their quality of life. In Jitendra’s case, his sister’s willingness to donate made the transplant possible.”
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