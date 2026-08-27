ETV Bharat / health

Beyond The Rakhi: Sister Steps Up To Save Brother From Years Of Dialysis

What gift could be better than the gift of life? A sister who could not bear the pain of her brother, who was undergoing dialysis, took the key decision to donate her kidney and save his life. 45-year-old Beena Kumari Gangwar gave a unique gift to her younger brother Jitendra Singh, 40, suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD) by donating her right kidney, which was then successfully transplanted by doctors at ShardaCare-HealthCity.

Jitendra had been battling chronic kidney disease for over two years, dependent on weekly dialysis, three times per week. As his health deteriorated, his sister stepped forward with courage and compassion. Following careful planning, fluid management, and optimization of his overall condition, he was deemed stable enough for a kidney transplant. The procedure was an ABO-compatible kidney transplant, meaning that their blood types were compatible, significantly reducing the risk of organ rejection. The surgery was successfully conducted by Dr Anil Sharma, Director, Kidney Transplant & Urology, ShardaCare-HealthCity and both the donor and the recipient recovered well.