ETV Bharat / health

Rajasthan’s Cancer Crisis Deepens: Jaipur Hospital Reports Over 10,000 Cases In 2024

Jaipur: Cancer cases are steadily increasing in Rajasthan, becoming a cause for concern among health experts. On National Cancer Awareness Day, Jaipur’s Bhagwan Mahavir Cancer Hospital released its latest Cancer Registry Report 2024, which presents a detailed analysis of the rising cancer cases in the state.

Cancer types and risk factors

According to the report, a total of 10,363 cancer patients were admitted to the hospital in 2024, of which 26.89 per cent were found to have mouth and throat cancer, the most common type among men.

Among women, breast cancer (11.38 per cent) and genital cancer (2.41 per cent) were the most prevalent. Cancers related to the digestive system accounted for 15.45 per cent, while those associated with the respiratory system and intrathoracic cavity (thoracic) made up 10.02 per cent.

Dr SC Kabra, Director of Clinical Services at the hospital, stated that these cancer registry data reflect the overall cancer pattern in Rajasthan.

Dr Ajay Bapna, Director of Medical Oncology at the hospital, said that cases of head, neck, digestive, and lung cancers are rapidly increasing. “Tobacco consumption, excessive alcohol use, and exposure to pesticides are the main causes of these cancers,” he said.

Rajasthan’s Cancer Crisis Deepens: Jaipur Hospital Reports Over 10,000 Cases In 2024 (ETV Bharat Graphics)

Given the increasing incidence of breast and cervical cancers among women, there is a need to strengthen early detection and vaccination programmes, Dr Bapna said.

Prevention through early detection, awareness