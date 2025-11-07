Rajasthan’s Cancer Crisis Deepens: Jaipur Hospital Reports Over 10,000 Cases In 2024
The cases recorded at Jaipur’s Bhagwan Mahavir Cancer Hospital in 2024 highlight a worrying rise in tobacco-related and women-specific cancers across Rajasthan.
Published : November 7, 2025 at 2:30 PM IST
Jaipur: Cancer cases are steadily increasing in Rajasthan, becoming a cause for concern among health experts. On National Cancer Awareness Day, Jaipur’s Bhagwan Mahavir Cancer Hospital released its latest Cancer Registry Report 2024, which presents a detailed analysis of the rising cancer cases in the state.
Cancer types and risk factors
According to the report, a total of 10,363 cancer patients were admitted to the hospital in 2024, of which 26.89 per cent were found to have mouth and throat cancer, the most common type among men.
Among women, breast cancer (11.38 per cent) and genital cancer (2.41 per cent) were the most prevalent. Cancers related to the digestive system accounted for 15.45 per cent, while those associated with the respiratory system and intrathoracic cavity (thoracic) made up 10.02 per cent.
Dr SC Kabra, Director of Clinical Services at the hospital, stated that these cancer registry data reflect the overall cancer pattern in Rajasthan.
Dr Ajay Bapna, Director of Medical Oncology at the hospital, said that cases of head, neck, digestive, and lung cancers are rapidly increasing. “Tobacco consumption, excessive alcohol use, and exposure to pesticides are the main causes of these cancers,” he said.
Given the increasing incidence of breast and cervical cancers among women, there is a need to strengthen early detection and vaccination programmes, Dr Bapna said.
Prevention through early detection, awareness
Dr Kabra stated that the most effective way to prevent cancer is timely detection and screening. “There is a need to strengthen cancer screening programmes in the state, enhance tobacco and alcohol control campaigns, and expand the coverage of HPV vaccination for women,” he said, stressing the need for cancer treatment and care facilities in rural and backward areas.
The hospital is running the Cancer Screening at Your Doorstep campaign to raise awareness about cancer and encourage early detection in the state.
Campaign patron Anila Kothari stated that under this initiative, mobile cancer screening units are reaching both rural and urban areas, conducting free screenings, awareness camps, counselling sessions, and health discussions. Thousands of people have benefited from this initiative, resulting in a significant increase in cancer awareness.
Dr Kabra stated that the hospital administration, in collaboration with the state government, is working towards cancer control through data-driven strategies, medical expertise, and public awareness campaigns. He said, “Our aim is not limited to treatment but to lead Rajasthan towards a cancer-free future.”
November 7: A day dedicated to awareness
National Cancer Awareness Day was initiated in 2014 by the then Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan. This day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Indian scientist C.V. Raman, who shaped the country’s scientific landscape. The purpose of this day is to educate the public about the symptoms, causes, and prevention methods of cancer so that people can seek timely medical care.
The day is celebrated across the country every year on November 7. The purpose of this day is to raise awareness about the deadly disease and encourage timely screening.
According to a specialist doctor at Bhagwan Mahavir Cancer Hospital, cancer is treatable if detected in its early stages, but delays can prove fatal.
As per Ministry of Health data, approximately 1.4 million new cancer cases are diagnosed in India each year, many of which progress to serious stages due to late detection.
Breast cancer, oral cancer, lung cancer, and cervical cancer are among the most common types in the country. The situation remains especially concerning due to a lack of awareness and regular screening in rural areas.
