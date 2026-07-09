ETV Bharat / health

Rainbow Hospital Doctors Give A Re-brith To Boy Who Fell From 5th Floor Of Apartment

Hyderabad: Rainbow Hospital doctors at Banjara Hills brought a 13-year-old boy back to life after he fell from the fifth floor of his apartment and was in a life-threatening condition.

Hospital authorities shared the details of the treatment and the boy's recovery with the media on Wednesday. "A few weeks ago, a boy fell while playing on the fifth floor of an apartment in Nizampet. He suffered severe bleeding when his body hit the floor. His blood pressure dropped completely, and he went into a coma. The body's vital aorta (thoracic aorta) was torn, and he suffered severe brain damage. The pancreas was damaged. His lungs and kidneys failed, and his femurs were broken," the doctor said.

The aorta was repaired through an endovascular stent procedure. Other injuries were also treated. In the second week, the ventilator was removed as the boy came out of a coma. Neuro-intensive care was given to protect the brain and improve the function of the remaining organs. The boy survived after a five-week struggle, they said.