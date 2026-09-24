ETV Bharat / health

Could Quitting Ultra-Processed Food Boost Your Mental Health? NIH-Funded Study Has An Answer

A preliminary study led by UC San Francisco adds to growing evidence that reducing ultra-processed food may improve symptoms of depression. Published September 23 in JAMA Psychiatry, the study, which is funded by the National Institutes of Health, is believed to be the first to compare symptoms in people with depression before and after they switched from their regular ultra-processed diet to healthier food.

Although the pilot study comprised just 20 people, it “successfully established the viability of carrying out this research in a larger-scale trial,” said senior author Andrew Krystal, MD, Ray and Dagmar Dolby Distinguished Professor in UCSF’s departments of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences and Neurology.

Participants reduced ultra-processed food intake by more than 85% and experienced moderate to large improvements across three measures of depression. Anxiety scores also improved modestly. Ultra-processed food includes packaged snacks, fast food, sugary beverages, and other industrially manufactured items that may contain preservatives, artificial colouring, flavour enhancers, and emulsifiers.