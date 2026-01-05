ETV Bharat / health

Paying More For The Same Pill? New Study Challenges Branded Drug Bias

For decades, most of us have walked into pharmacies believing that a higher price guarantees better medicine. But a new citizen-led study called Citizen-Generic vs Branded Drugs Quality Project, has now challenged that assumption. The research has sparked a conversation about affordability, trust and the true value of generic drugs. The findings have come from a large independent initiative by doctors, scientists and citizens through laboratory testing and real-world samples from across the country.

The study aimed at comparing the quality of commonly prescribed branded and generic medicines sold in Indian markets. It concluded that widely used generic medicines in India match the quality of their far more expensive branded counterparts. This raises uncomfortable question about why patients continue to pay more.

What is the Study about?

Conducted by Kerala-based non-profit Mission for Ethics and Science in Healthcare, it assessed 22 widely used drugs for conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, gastric disorders, infections and chronic liver ailments. In total, 131 samples were tested, including top-selling branded medicines, branded generics, local trade generics and medicines supplied through government schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP).

Each sample was evaluated against five Indian Pharmacopoeia standards, including drug content, impurity levels, dissolution rate, physical characteristics, and uniformity. According to the study’s findings, all tested generic medicines met these benchmarks and it showed no measurable quality disadvantage when compared with branded alternatives.

How branding drives up medicine prices

The study was led by hepatologist Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, popularly known online as The Liver Doc, who also publicly communicated the project. He took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and outlined how the testing process revealed price disparity despite identical quality outcomes. In some cases, branded drugs were found to cost up to 14 times more than their generic equivalents, even though both contained the same active pharmaceutical ingredients and met the same quality standards.

Interestingly, what stood out was the price gap. The average price per tablet of branded medicines was Rs 11.17, compared with Rs 2.4 for Jan Aushadhi drugs. Several trade generics were also found to be cheaper. For medicines like pantoprazole, atorvastatin, and rifaximin, branded versions cost five to 14 times more than the cheapest quality-tested alternatives.

Same medicine, higher price tag

In a country where out-of-pocket medical expenses remain among the highest in the world, about 62%-69%, medicines alone account for a large share of household healthcare spending. This often forces patients with chronic illnesses to ration doses, delay treatment or discontinue medication altogether. The study points out how price, rather than efficacy, often becomes the decisive factor in treatment adherence.