Purple Day 2026: Can Meditation Reduce Seizures In Epilepsy Patients?
We explore whether the practice of meditation can actually reduce epileptic seizures in patients.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 2:30 PM IST
ETV Bharat explores an interesting question on Purple Day today, which is dedicated to spreading awareness about epilepsy: Can something as simple as meditation actually reduce seizures? It sounds unlikely at first. After all, epilepsy is neurological, complex, and usually managed with medication. Meditation, on the other hand, involves sitting still and paying attention with awareness... something most of us struggle with for more than 30 seconds. Yet, the two have been circling each other in medical research for years.
Says Dr. Vivek Barun, Sr. Consultant-Neurology & Epilepsy, Artemis Hospitals, “Meditation is being looked into more and more as a helpful therapy for people who have seizures. It can't take the place of anti-epileptic drugs, but it may help reduce seizure frequency in some patients. Deep breathing, mindfulness, and guided relaxation are some techniques that may help stabilize brain activity by lowering anxiety and improving nervous system control. Stress is a common cause of seizures and meditation helps by calming the mind and lowering stress hormones in the body.”
A recent systematic review done jointly by Italian and Indian researchers found that meditation showed improved mental health and quality of life for people with epilepsy. Another small study reported that those who practiced meditation regularly had lower seizure frequency along with reduced anxiety and depression.
Now, before we all rush off to download meditation apps and declare victory, there’s a catch.
These studies are relatively small and often designed as supportive therapy, not a cure. Says Dr. Barun, “Meditation can help people feel more balanced, sleep better and relax their brains more overall if they do it regularly. But it should never be used instead of medical treatment; it should always be used in addition to it. Before adding it to their routine patients should talk to their doctor.”
Benefits of Meditation For Epileptics
Meditation isn’t replacing medication anytime soon. However, even if meditation doesn’t dramatically reduce seizures for everyone, it consistently shows benefits in areas that matter:
- reduced anxiety and depression
- better emotional regulation
- improved quality of life
People with epilepsy often deal with more than just seizures. There’s stress, uncertainty, and the constant awareness that something unpredictable could happen. If meditation helps with that (even a little), it’s already valuable.
Should You Try It?
Meditation is not a miracle cure. It’s not going to replace anti-seizure medication. And it’s not guaranteed to reduce seizure frequency for everyone. But it might help you manage stress, improve your mental health, and possibly contribute to better seizure control over time. Think of it as a supporting character, not the main lead.
Meditation won’t change the fact that epilepsy is complex but it might change how you experience it.
References:
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0965229926000348
- https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12671-019-01168-w
(Disclaimer: The information provided in this health article is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. It is not a substitute for professional healthcare consultation, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.)
Also read:
- What Is Vagus Nerve Stimulation Which Scientists Believe Can Successfully Treat Everything From Epilepsy To Inflammation, 5 Simple Ways To Do It Yourself
- Epilepsy Is Not A Mental Disorder, Explains Senior Neurologist
- International Epilepsy Day: 'Fear, Rumours, Social Stigma Prevent Cure, Which Is Cheap And Simple'
- Why Cold Weather Increases the Risk of Strokes and Seizures, And How To Prevent Them In Winter