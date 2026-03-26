ETV Bharat / health

Purple Day 2026: Can Meditation Reduce Seizures In Epilepsy Patients?

ETV Bharat explores an interesting question on Purple Day today, which is dedicated to spreading awareness about epilepsy: Can something as simple as meditation actually reduce seizures? It sounds unlikely at first. After all, epilepsy is neurological, complex, and usually managed with medication. Meditation, on the other hand, involves sitting still and paying attention with awareness... something most of us struggle with for more than 30 seconds. Yet, the two have been circling each other in medical research for years.

Says Dr. Vivek Barun, Sr. Consultant-Neurology & Epilepsy, Artemis Hospitals, “Meditation is being looked into more and more as a helpful therapy for people who have seizures. It can't take the place of anti-epileptic drugs, but it may help reduce seizure frequency in some patients. Deep breathing, mindfulness, and guided relaxation are some techniques that may help stabilize brain activity by lowering anxiety and improving nervous system control. Stress is a common cause of seizures and meditation helps by calming the mind and lowering stress hormones in the body.”

A recent systematic review done jointly by Italian and Indian researchers found that meditation showed improved mental health and quality of life for people with epilepsy. Another small study reported that those who practiced meditation regularly had lower seizure frequency along with reduced anxiety and depression.

World Purple Day is meant for epilepsy awareness (ETV Bharat)

Now, before we all rush off to download meditation apps and declare victory, there’s a catch.

These studies are relatively small and often designed as supportive therapy, not a cure. Says Dr. Barun, “Meditation can help people feel more balanced, sleep better and relax their brains more overall if they do it regularly. But it should never be used instead of medical treatment; it should always be used in addition to it. Before adding it to their routine patients should talk to their doctor.”