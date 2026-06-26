ETV Bharat / health

Pune Doctors Diagnose Rare Genetic Disorder While Treating Patient For Recurrent Pneumonia

Doctors at Manipal Hospital Baner diagnosed a rare genetic immune disorder in a 39-year-old man after he suffered two severe episodes of pneumonia within a year. This indicated an underlying genetic condition responsible for his recurring infections. The patient had been experiencing repeated respiratory infections despite having no history of diabetes or any other known condition that could explain his weakened immunity. While the pneumonia episodes were successfully treated, the recurrence prompted doctors to investigate further.

Initial blood tests showed unusually low levels of two important antibodies Immunoglobulin M (IgM) and Immunoglobulin A (IgA), which help the body fight infections. However, the reason behind the deficiency remained unclear.

Dr Nagesh Dhadge, HOD and Consultant, Pulmonology, Manipal Hospital Baner, Pune, said, “As the patient had developed pneumonia twice within a short span despite having no obvious risk factors, we felt there could be an underlying issue affecting his immune system. To investigate further, we recommended Whole Exome Sequencing (WES), an advanced genetic test that helps identify hidden changes in a person's DNA. The test revealed a rare alteration in the TRAF3 gene, which plays an important role in the body's immune defence. This finding gave us a clearer understanding of why he was experiencing recurrent lung infections despite being otherwise healthy. In many such cases, routine investigations may not provide all the answers, and genetic testing can help uncover conditions that might otherwise go undetected.”