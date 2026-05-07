Can One Psychedelic Experience Rewire The Brain's Structure? New Study Says Possibly
UK researchers studying the psychedelic compound found in magic mushrooms discovered that a single high dose appeared to create lasting changes in brain structure.
Published : May 7, 2026 at 3:56 PM IST
There are certain phrases in life that sound as though they should only be uttered by a man wearing sandals at a music festival in 1972. “Magic mushrooms can change your brain,” for instance. Usually, this is followed by somebody trying to explain Pink Floyd to you with the intensity of a hostage negotiator. And yet, here we are in 2026, with scientists in white coats and brain scanners saying: yes, actually, magic mushrooms might really change your brain.
Researchers studying psilocybin (the psychedelic compound found in magic mushrooms) discovered that a single high dose appeared to create lasting changes in the brain structure of healthy volunteers, even a month later. Which is extraordinary when you think about it. Most of us can’t maintain the benefits of a gym membership for more than six days. But one psychedelic trip? That might apparently rearrange your neural wiring for weeks. The study, led by Robin Carhart-Harris and researchers at Imperial College London, explored what happens when people take psilocybin for the first time.
First, the participants were given a tiny placebo-like dose of psilocybin (just 1 mg) while researchers monitored their brain activity using EEG scans. Then, a month later, they were given a much stronger 25 mg dose, enough to produce what scientists delicately call a “powerful psychedelic experience.” The researchers tracked the volunteers using MRI scans, psychological tests, and brain imaging tools. What they found was intriguing.
What Did They Find?
Within an hour of taking psilocybin, the volunteers’ brains showed a spike in something called “entropy.” In neuroscience, it means the brain becomes more flexible and less locked into rigid patterns. More open and varied. A month later, scans suggested there were still physical changes in nerve pathways in the brain. Researchers believe some neural connections may have become denser or reorganised. The findings are early and need more confirmation, but scientists noted that the opposite pattern is often seen in ageing and dementia.
What’s perhaps even more interesting is that the people whose brains showed the biggest surge in flexibility during the psychedelic experience also reported feeling psychologically better afterwards. They described deeper personal insight, improved wellbeing, and more mental flexibility weeks later.
Researchers believe this could help explain why psychedelics are attracting serious attention in mental health research. Scientists have been exploring whether compounds like psilocybin could help treat depression, anxiety, PTSD, and addiction, particularly because these conditions often trap people in repetitive thought loops. Psychedelics, at least theoretically, may help the brain escape those loops.
Alex Kwan of Cornell University said earlier studies in mice showed psychedelics could help “rewire” neural connections. The big question is whether the same would happen with humans. “This study comes closer than most to addressing that question, by giving evidence of lasting changes in brain structure after psychedelic use,” he said.
Of course, before everyone starts treating their mental health with mushrooms and a Spotify ambient playlist, scientists are also urging caution. The study involved only 28 participants, and brain imaging techniques still provide an indirect view of what’s actually happening inside the head. More research is needed. Also, “lasting brain changes” can sound either thrilling or terrifying depending on who you are. But the study does hint at something fascinating: the brain may be far less fixed than we once believed. Under the right conditions, it might still be capable of change, adaptation, and even repair.
Source: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-026-71962-3
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