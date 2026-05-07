ETV Bharat / health

Can One Psychedelic Experience Rewire The Brain's Structure? New Study Says Possibly

There are certain phrases in life that sound as though they should only be uttered by a man wearing sandals at a music festival in 1972. “Magic mushrooms can change your brain,” for instance. Usually, this is followed by somebody trying to explain Pink Floyd to you with the intensity of a hostage negotiator. And yet, here we are in 2026, with scientists in white coats and brain scanners saying: yes, actually, magic mushrooms might really change your brain.

Researchers studying psilocybin (the psychedelic compound found in magic mushrooms) discovered that a single high dose appeared to create lasting changes in the brain structure of healthy volunteers, even a month later. Which is extraordinary when you think about it. Most of us can’t maintain the benefits of a gym membership for more than six days. But one psychedelic trip? That might apparently rearrange your neural wiring for weeks. The study, led by Robin Carhart-Harris and researchers at Imperial College London, explored what happens when people take psilocybin for the first time.

First, the participants were given a tiny placebo-like dose of psilocybin (just 1 mg) while researchers monitored their brain activity using EEG scans. Then, a month later, they were given a much stronger 25 mg dose, enough to produce what scientists delicately call a “powerful psychedelic experience.” The researchers tracked the volunteers using MRI scans, psychological tests, and brain imaging tools. What they found was intriguing.

What Did They Find?