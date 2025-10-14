ETV Bharat / health

Prostate Gland Treatment Now Possible Through Rezum Water Vapor Therapy In Jaipur

Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College team which is using Rezum Water Vapor Therapy to treat patients ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College in Jaipur continues to set new milestones in healthcare. The Super Speciality Block at SMS Medical College has adopted advanced methods that make prostate treatment simpler, addressing urinary problems caused mainly by prostate gland enlargement in ageing men.

SMS Medical College’s Urology Department has used Rezum Water Vapor Therapy, a minimally invasive procedure using water vapor to treat prostate enlargement, marking progress in hospital urology treatments.

Significantly, this treatment method is usually available only in corporate hospitals, but SMS Hospital’s Super Speciality Block has become the first government hospital in North India to perform the procedure using Rezūm Water Vapor Therapy.

What is Rezūm Water Vapor Therapy?

Head of the Urology Department, Dr Shivam Priyadarshi, explained that Rezūm Water Vapor Therapy is a minimally invasive procedure in which steam, or water vapor, is used to treat patients. Earlier, prostate treatment required major surgery, but with this technology, the process has become much simpler.