Prostate Gland Treatment Now Possible Through Rezum Water Vapor Therapy In Jaipur

Rezum Water Vapor Therapy represents an important advancement in urology at the Sawai Man Singh hospital.

Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College
Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College team which is using Rezum Water Vapor Therapy to treat patients (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 14, 2025 at 6:19 PM IST

Jaipur: Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College in Jaipur continues to set new milestones in healthcare. The Super Speciality Block at SMS Medical College has adopted advanced methods that make prostate treatment simpler, addressing urinary problems caused mainly by prostate gland enlargement in ageing men.

SMS Medical College’s Urology Department has used Rezum Water Vapor Therapy, a minimally invasive procedure using water vapor to treat prostate enlargement, marking progress in hospital urology treatments.

Significantly, this treatment method is usually available only in corporate hospitals, but SMS Hospital’s Super Speciality Block has become the first government hospital in North India to perform the procedure using Rezūm Water Vapor Therapy.

What is Rezūm Water Vapor Therapy?

Head of the Urology Department, Dr Shivam Priyadarshi, explained that Rezūm Water Vapor Therapy is a minimally invasive procedure in which steam, or water vapor, is used to treat patients. Earlier, prostate treatment required major surgery, but with this technology, the process has become much simpler.

  • In this therapy, steam is used for treatment
  • Doctors inject steam into the prostate using a special device
  • The steam destroys the excess tissue of the prostate
  • Gradually, the body absorbs the destroyed tissue
  • This clears the urinary passage, reducing urination problems

Treatment without anesthesia

This operation was performed for the first time at SMS Hospital, with Dr Rohit from Fortis Mohali assisting the hospital’s doctors. Dr Rohit has performed around 150 surgeries using Rezūm Water Vapor Therapy so far. He said prostate disease is common among men, especially those over 45 years of age, although cases are also found in younger patients. This therapy does not require anesthesia.

  • The entire procedure takes around 30 minutes
  • It can be done without hospitalisation or surgery
  • Most patients return to their normal routine within a few days
  • There is minimal bleeding

The therapy works by destroying the excess tissue of the prostate. It is performed using a small device that reaches the prostate through the urinary tract. Controlled amounts of steam are injected, which burn and remove the extra cells. Later, the body naturally absorbs these dead tissues, clearing the urinary passage and easing urination.

Proposal to the government

Dr Shivam Priyadarshi explained that the Rezum therapy machine was brought in for demonstration. The hospital plans to propose its purchase to the government, citing the high cost, and emphasising that the technology particularly benefits patients already facing serious health conditions.

