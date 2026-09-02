ETV Bharat / health

Prostate Cancer Can Be Kept In Check With Early Detection And Timely Treatment: Urologist

Hyderabad: Urinary changes in men should not automatically be dismissed as a normal part of ageing. Some of the symptoms like frequent urination, difficulty starting urination and a weak urinary stream can sometimes be linked to prostate-related conditions, including prostate cancer, said Dr Y.M. Prashanth, Consultant Urologist, Uro-Oncologist, Andrologist, Kidney Transplant and Robotic Surgeon at KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad.

Prostate cancer is relatively uncommon among men below 50, but the risk rises with advancing age. Men with a close family history of the disease, especially a father or brother diagnosed with prostate cancer, may face a higher risk. Certain genetic alterations, including changes in BRCA2, can also increase the likelihood of developing the disease.

Dr Y.M. Prashanth, Consultant Urologist, Uro-Oncologist, Andrologist, Kidney Transplant and Robotic Surgeon at KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad (ETV Bharat)

Apart from some of the common symptoms, blood in the urine or semen and pain or burning while urinating may also require evaluation. In advanced cases, some men may experience persistent pain in the lower back, spine or bones.

However, Dr Prashanth pointed out that early-stage prostate cancer may not produce any symptoms. Therefore, the presence or absence of urinary symptoms alone cannot be used to diagnose or rule out prostate cancer.

Prostate-specific antigen (PSA) is a protein produced by prostate cells. A blood test measuring PSA levels can help doctors identify possible abnormalities involving the prostate.

However, an elevated PSA level does not necessarily indicate cancer. PSA levels can also rise due to non-cancerous conditions such as benign prostate enlargement, inflammation or infection.