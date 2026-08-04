ETV Bharat / health

Centre Proposes Rules For 2-wheeler Ambulances To Boost Emergency Medical Access

Bike ambulances are currently not recognised as a separate category under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules ( IANS Photo )

In a bid to strengthen emergency healthcare delivery in hard-to-reach areas, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Monday proposed a regulatory framework for two-wheeled road ambulances.

The draft notification seeks to formally recognise and regulate such vehicles, which can play a crucial role in providing rapid medical assistance in rural, remote and hilly regions where conventional ambulances face mobility challenges. The proposed rules aim to address the absence of a dedicated regulatory structure for such vehicles, which are increasingly being viewed as an effective solution for delivering emergency medical services in areas with difficult terrain, narrow roads and limited access for conventional ambulances.

According to the ministry, two-wheeled road ambulances can significantly improve emergency response times and facilitate last-mile access to healthcare, particularly in rural and remote regions as well as hilly areas. At present, these vehicles are not recognised as a separate category under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, resulting in the absence of nationally prescribed standards related to their design, safety features, registration, type approval and fitness inspections.