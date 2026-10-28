ETV Bharat / health

NIMHANS, Anil Kapoor And Prashasti Singh Will Talk Mental Wellbeing At Free And Open-To-All Mental Health Festival Manotsava In Bengaluru This December

Co-host and philanthropist Rohini Nilekani speaking at the 2025 edition of Manotsava ( ETV Bharat )

Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies (RNP), the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), and the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) will co-host the third edition of Manotsava, India’s National Mental Health Festival, on December 5 and 6, 2026, at Jayamahal Palace Hotel, Bengaluru.

Manotsava brings together science, lived experience and community to make mental health conversations accessible and relevant, while connecting people with the knowledge, resources and support they need. The two-day festival will feature expert-led panels and keynote conversations, film screenings, workshops, sharing circles, performances and interactive experiences.