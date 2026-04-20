ETV Bharat / health

ETV Bharat Has Launched A Nationwide Campaign On Diabetes, Featuring Leading Doctors, Data Stories And Real-Life Journeys, Here's What To Expect

India today sits at the centre of one of the most consequential public health shifts of the 21st century. Over 100 million people live with diabetes. Millions more carry the early markers of the disease without even knowing it. That is where the story of ETV Bharat’s national diabetes campaign begins, because the most powerful health revolutions rarely begin in labs. They begin with awareness.

Imagine a disease that affects both a tech executive in Bengaluru and a farmer in Odisha. One whose roots may lie in sedentary lifestyles, but also in poverty, malnutrition, genetics, stress, and even inherited metabolic changes from previous generations. Diabetes is no longer just a disease of urban excess. Across India, its geography is changing.

In Mumbai, doctors speak of relentless commuting, fast food, and corporate stress pushing glucose levels higher year after year. In Punjab and Haryana, questions are being asked about whether rich, celebratory cuisines (full of butter, cream, and refined wheat) have altered metabolic health. In Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh, the stories revolve around rice and potatoes, staples that once fueled agricultural labour but now intersect with reduced physical activity. In the tribal districts of Odisha, diabetes was once considered rare. Now cases are rising, driven by dietary changes and declining traditional food systems. Meanwhile, in the mountains of Himachal Pradesh (where people walk kilometres daily), doctors are puzzled by a rise in diabetes despite apparently active lifestyles. The disease is a master of adaptation, and this campaign sets out to explore those adaptations over the next four weeks, state by state, story by story.

Diabetes in India does not follow a single narrative (Getty Images)

Vision And Mission

The campaign’s vision is to empower citizens with credible knowledge, early awareness, and practical solutions to prevent and manage diabetes. Its mission is equally ambitious: to transform public understanding of the disease from fear and misinformation to informed action. That transformation will happen through expert interviews, data-driven reports, educational videos, and real-life stories from across the country. In other words, the campaign is attempting to build a roadmap of India’s diabetes crisis.

Expert Voices

ETV Bharat understands that the only way to understand a national health crisis is to listen carefully to the people who have been observing it, patient by patient, for years. So, one of the most striking elements of our campaign is the range of medical voices that appear throughout it. These are physicians who have spent decades observing patterns in waiting rooms, in laboratory reports, and in the lived experiences of patients across India.

Dr. V. Mohan is widely regarded as one of the country’s foremost diabetologists. For decades, he has studied why Indians appear biologically more vulnerable to diabetes than many other populations. His work frames one of the campaign’s central questions—why does diabetes behave differently in India? Then there is Dr. Anoop Misra, a physician who has spent years examining the metabolic peculiarities of South Asians. His perspective challenges one of the most persistent myths about the disease: that it only affects people who are visibly overweight.

Another voice in the campaign comes from Dr. Sanjay Reddy from Fortis, Program Chair of DiabetesIndia 2026. Reddy brings the perspective of a clinician who deals daily with patients navigating the complicated realities of long-term diabetes management. The campaign also explores the connection between metabolic health and the digestive system through Dr. Rakesh Kalapala of AIG Hospitals. Kalapala’s work sits at an intriguing crossroads between gastroenterology and metabolic disease, examining how gut health, obesity, and conditions such as GERD intersect with diabetes risk. One of the most serious complications is diabetic retinopathy, which damages the small blood vessels in the retina and can lead to vision loss if untreated. This aspect of the disease is explored by ophthalmologist Dr. Chaitra Jayadev.

Regional expertise adds another layer to the conversation. In Gujarat, Dr. Bhagirath Solanki draws on nearly three decades of clinical experience to debunk common myths surrounding diabetes. Dr. Rajesh Parikh, who runs Diabecity in Rajasthan, discusses the rising incidence of diabetes in the state. Children and teenagers are increasingly being diagnosed with both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. Experts such as Dr. Arun Kedia from Raipur explore the reasons behind this shift. Together, these specialists form something like an intellectual map of India’s diabetes landscape. Each doctor sees the disease through a slightly different lens: genetics, nutrition, endocrinology, gastroenterology, or public health.

Find out why the number of diabetic children and young adults is increasing (Getty Images)

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