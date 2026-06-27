Cancer Prevention Initiative Aims To Reach A Million Underserved Women Across India
Mankind Pharma's programme will train frontline health workers and bring early detection and screening awareness to underserved communities across India.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 10:43 AM IST
Mankind Pharma has launched a nationwide preventive oncology initiative, in partnership with Mamta Health Institute for Mother & Child (MAMTA HIMC), with a mission to reach over one million women and families across underserved communities with the awareness and access needed to catch breast and cervical cancer early.
Launched during Cancer Survivors Month, the programme seeks to address one of India's most pressing public health challenges: the persistently low levels of cancer screening and awareness among women. National data indicates that fewer than 2% of Indian women have ever undergone cervical or breast cancer screening, despite both diseases being among the most common cancers affecting women in the country. As a result, a significant proportion of cases continue to be diagnosed at advanced stages, reducing treatment effectiveness and survival outcomes.
To help bridge this gap, the initiative will drive large-scale community outreach focused on early warning signs, breast self-awareness, cervical cancer screening, and the role of HPV vaccination in cancer prevention. The programme will also train frontline healthcare workers, including ASHAs, ANMs, Community Health Officers (CHOs), and primary healthcare teams, enabling them to educate communities, encourage timely screening, and support referral pathways for diagnosis and treatment.
Dr. Aditya Sarin, Vice Chairman, Department of Medical Oncology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said, “Despite advances in treatment, far too many women continue to be diagnosed with breast and cervical cancers at advanced stages. Awareness, screening, and vaccination remain our strongest tools in reducing this burden. Community-led education can play a transformative role in encouraging early detection and improving survival outcomes.”
Dr. Manish Singhal, Vice Chairman, Medical Oncology, Yashoda Medicity, added, “Frontline healthcare workers serve as the first point of contact for millions of women. Equipping them with accurate information on cancer prevention, screening, and referral pathways can significantly strengthen the healthcare system's ability to detect cases earlier and ensure timely intervention.”
Atish Majumdar, Senior President, Mankind Pharma, said, “A large proportion of cancer cases can be managed more effectively when identified early. However, awareness and access continue to remain major barriers, particularly in underserved communities. Through this initiative, we aim to empower both communities and frontline healthcare workers with the knowledge needed to recognise risks early, seek timely screening, and support preventive healthcare practices.”
The programme is being implemented under KindCare, Mankind Pharma's social impact platform, in collaboration with Mamta Health Institute for Mother & Child (MAMTA HIMC). The programme will also build awareness around AI-enabled cervical cancer screening approaches being piloted in select geographies, helping connect community outreach efforts with screening services and specialist referral pathways to support earlier diagnosis and improved access to care.
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