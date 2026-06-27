ETV Bharat / health

Cancer Prevention Initiative Aims To Reach A Million Underserved Women Across India

Mankind Pharma has launched a nationwide preventive oncology initiative, in partnership with Mamta Health Institute for Mother & Child (MAMTA HIMC), with a mission to reach over one million women and families across underserved communities with the awareness and access needed to catch breast and cervical cancer early.

Launched during Cancer Survivors Month, the programme seeks to address one of India's most pressing public health challenges: the persistently low levels of cancer screening and awareness among women. National data indicates that fewer than 2% of Indian women have ever undergone cervical or breast cancer screening, despite both diseases being among the most common cancers affecting women in the country. As a result, a significant proportion of cases continue to be diagnosed at advanced stages, reducing treatment effectiveness and survival outcomes.

Fewer than 2% of Indian women have ever undergone cervical or breast cancer screening, despite both diseases being among the most common cancers (Getty Images)

To help bridge this gap, the initiative will drive large-scale community outreach focused on early warning signs, breast self-awareness, cervical cancer screening, and the role of HPV vaccination in cancer prevention. The programme will also train frontline healthcare workers, including ASHAs, ANMs, Community Health Officers (CHOs), and primary healthcare teams, enabling them to educate communities, encourage timely screening, and support referral pathways for diagnosis and treatment.