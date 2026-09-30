ETV Bharat / health

Premature Baby Undergoes Complex Surgery In Kawardha, Recovers After 45 Days

Kawardha: Doctors at Mishra Hospital in Kawardha treated a premature newborn for nearly one-and-a-half months to save the baby's life after he was born with an underdeveloped food pipe that prevented milk from reaching his stomach.

The baby was born in the seventh month of pregnancy and weighed just 1.4 kg at birth. Given the complexity of the condition, a specialist surgeon was called from Raipur to perform the surgery. After the successful operation and prolonged medical care, the baby has recovered and is now able to breastfeed.

Durga Maneshwar, wife of Arun Kumar, a resident of Dhangaon in Kabirdham district's Sahaspur Lohara block, gave birth to the baby prematurely in her seventh month of pregnancy. After the birth, the family noticed that the baby vomited whenever his mother tried to feed him. They took him to a private hospital for treatment.

Paediatrician Dr Ashish Mishra said examinations revealed that the baby's food pipe had not developed properly and had no connection with the stomach, which made it impossible for milk to reach the stomach.