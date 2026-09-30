Premature Baby Undergoes Complex Surgery In Kawardha, Recovers After 45 Days
After the birth, the family noticed that the baby vomited whenever his mother tried to feed him
Published : September 30, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST
Kawardha: Doctors at Mishra Hospital in Kawardha treated a premature newborn for nearly one-and-a-half months to save the baby's life after he was born with an underdeveloped food pipe that prevented milk from reaching his stomach.
The baby was born in the seventh month of pregnancy and weighed just 1.4 kg at birth. Given the complexity of the condition, a specialist surgeon was called from Raipur to perform the surgery. After the successful operation and prolonged medical care, the baby has recovered and is now able to breastfeed.
Durga Maneshwar, wife of Arun Kumar, a resident of Dhangaon in Kabirdham district's Sahaspur Lohara block, gave birth to the baby prematurely in her seventh month of pregnancy. After the birth, the family noticed that the baby vomited whenever his mother tried to feed him. They took him to a private hospital for treatment.
Paediatrician Dr Ashish Mishra said examinations revealed that the baby's food pipe had not developed properly and had no connection with the stomach, which made it impossible for milk to reach the stomach.
Considering the complexity of the case, a specialist surgeon, Dr Sharma, was called from Raipur. The medical team successfully performed surgery to connect the food pipe to the stomach. The newborn was then kept under close observation and received specialised treatment for nearly 45 days.
Dr Mishra said the successful operation of such a complex congenital condition was carried out for the first time in Kawardha. "After one-and-a-half months of care, Saksham was discharged from the hospital in a healthy condition," he said.
The baby's father, Arun Kumar, said the family's financial condition would not have allowed them to afford expensive treatment at a major private hospital in Raipur.
He said the Ayushman Bharat scheme provided significant financial relief as the cost of the surgery and treatment was covered under the scheme. The family did not have to pay any additional amount for the treatment.
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