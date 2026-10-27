ETV Bharat / health

Can Couples Time Conception Around Festivals? Things To Know About Pregnancy Planning For Auspicious Dates

It is essential for couples to understand the fertile window and individual reproductive health of the husband and wife ( Getty Images )

Festivals bring hope, prosperity and new beginnings, and can be a meaningful time for couples to start family planning. Some couples in India wish to conceive around an auspicious date or a festival because of cultural beliefs, family traditions or personal wishes. However, it is essential for couples to understand the fertile window and individual reproductive health of the husband and wife.

“Ovulation timing varies among women and may change from cycle to cycle, so predicting an exact conception date can be challenging,” says Dr. Nisha Pansare, Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Kharadi, Pune. She explains what every couple must know about timing conception around festivals: