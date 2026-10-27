Can Couples Time Conception Around Festivals? Things To Know About Pregnancy Planning For Auspicious Dates
Couples should seek medical advice rather than repeatedly delaying their attempts just to match a festival date, fertility expert Dr. Nisha Pansare tells ETV Bharat.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST
Festivals bring hope, prosperity and new beginnings, and can be a meaningful time for couples to start family planning. Some couples in India wish to conceive around an auspicious date or a festival because of cultural beliefs, family traditions or personal wishes. However, it is essential for couples to understand the fertile window and individual reproductive health of the husband and wife.
“Ovulation timing varies among women and may change from cycle to cycle, so predicting an exact conception date can be challenging,” says Dr. Nisha Pansare, Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Kharadi, Pune. She explains what every couple must know about timing conception around festivals:
1. Know Your Fertile Window
The fertile window tends to include the five days before ovulation and even the day of ovulation, with the highest chances of conception occurring in the days before ovulation, says Dr. Pansare. So, women trying to conceive should make sure to track menstrual cycles, observe changes in cervical mucus or use ovulation predictor kits.
2. Don't Neglect Age And Reproductive Health
Female fertility tends to decline with age, mainly after 35. So, various conditions such as irregular ovulation, PMOS, endometriosis and even male reproductive problems can impact conception and steal one's peace of mind. Couples should seek medical advice rather than repeatedly delaying their attempts just to match a festival or an auspicious date.
3. Prepare Before Conceiving
Dr. Pansare advises that women should take folic acid daily, beginning at least one month before conception, unless their doctor suggests a different dose. Both partners should focus on nutrition, sleep, regular physical activity and quitting smoking. Even existing medical conditions and medications should be reviewed by the doctor before planning a pregnancy.
4. Do A Fertility Evaluation
Couples should opt for a fertility evaluation if pregnancy does not occur after 12 months of regular, unprotected intercourse when the woman is below 35. Women aged 35 and above should seek evaluation after six months, while those over 40 or having known reproductive health concerns should go for an early assessment.
Festivals can offer a meaningful opportunity to begin the journey towards parenthood, but understanding the fertile window, preparing for pregnancy and seeking timely care are more important than the date itself.
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