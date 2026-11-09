Festive Indulgence In Pregnancy: Manage Sugar Cravings Without Compromising On Nutrition
Noida-based Ob-Gyn Dr. Manju Gupta tells ETV Bharat how pregnant women can manage cravings, keep balanced blood sugar levels and enjoy Diwali celebrations.
Published : November 9, 2026 at 5:42 PM IST
Food cravings are very common during pregnancy, and festive celebrations can make it harder to say no. From laddoos and barfis to chocolates and sugary drinks, there is no escaping the traditional festive treats at family gatherings. For most women with uncomplicated pregnancies, an occasional sweet is no problem. However, too much sugar can be a problem, particularly for women who are diagnosed with gestational diabetes or who are at risk of high blood sugar.
Says Dr. Manju Gupta, Senior Consultant - Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Noida, “Hormonal changes in pregnancy can alter the body’s response to insulin. Insulin helps the body control blood sugar levels. Pregnancy hormones can make the body less sensitive to insulin. If the pancreas can’t keep up with the increased need for insulin, blood sugar levels rise, leading to gestational diabetes.”
She adds that women with gestational diabetes need to be extra careful as uncontrolled blood sugar can lead to risks such as excessive foetal growth, difficult delivery and low blood sugar levels in the new born after birth.
Also read: Can Couples Time Conception Around Festivals? Things To Know About Pregnancy Planning For Auspicious Dates
Sweet food cravings may be caused by hormonal changes, changes in appetite, irregular meal timings or emotional factors. But frequent cravings and eating large amounts of sweets can cause unnecessary calories and spikes in blood sugar.
Don’t Give Up Your Daily Routine
Celebrations around a holiday often upset the normal timing of meals, sleep and physical activity. However, pregnant women should try to maintain a consistent eating pattern and stay well hydrated. A walk after a meal, if approved by the treating gynecologist, can assist in controlling blood sugar.
Also read: Could Eating More Fish Cut Risk Of Hypertensive Disorders During Pregnancy?
Women who are diagnosed with gestational diabetes should continue to monitor their glucose levels and adhere to their prescribed dietary and medical treatment regimens. They should not substitute home remedies or restrictive diets for medical advice.
Festive Eating Tips For Expectant Mothers
- Concentrate on eating balanced meals and controlling portions. Women can take a small portion of their favourite mithai and eat it once in a while instead of many in one go.
- It is recommended not to eat sweets on an empty stomach.
- Eat meals that contain protein, fibre and healthy fats. They help to slow the absorption of glucose and improve satiety.
- Include pulses, vegetables, whole grains, curd, paneer, eggs and nuts in your daily meals.
- Avoid sugary drinks, packaged juices and sweetened drinks as these can add to your sugar intake without providing adequate nutrition.
- Instead of drinking fruit juices, eat whole fruits. This is a better option to satisfy sweet cravings and get fibre and vital nutrients into your body
Pregnancy is no reason to forgo the joy of festivals. As Dr. Gupta concludes, expectant mothers can celebrate while supporting their health and their baby's development through portion control, balanced meals and regular health check-ups.
Also read:
- Diwali Sweets Left On The Counter For Several Days? Gastro Experts Inform How Long They Are Safe To Eat
- Think Pregnancy Only Gives You A Big Belly? Your Shoe Size Changes Too, Sometimes Permanently
- Fever In The First Trimester: Safe Interventions, Medication Red Lines, And Foetal Safety During Vector Season