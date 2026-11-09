ETV Bharat / health

Festive Indulgence In Pregnancy: Manage Sugar Cravings Without Compromising On Nutrition

Frequent sugar cravings and eating large amounts of sweets can cause unnecessary calories and spikes in blood sugar for pregnant women ( Getty Images )

Food cravings are very common during pregnancy, and festive celebrations can make it harder to say no. From laddoos and barfis to chocolates and sugary drinks, there is no escaping the traditional festive treats at family gatherings. For most women with uncomplicated pregnancies, an occasional sweet is no problem. However, too much sugar can be a problem, particularly for women who are diagnosed with gestational diabetes or who are at risk of high blood sugar.

Says Dr. Manju Gupta, Senior Consultant - Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Noida, “Hormonal changes in pregnancy can alter the body’s response to insulin. Insulin helps the body control blood sugar levels. Pregnancy hormones can make the body less sensitive to insulin. If the pancreas can’t keep up with the increased need for insulin, blood sugar levels rise, leading to gestational diabetes.”

She adds that women with gestational diabetes need to be extra careful as uncontrolled blood sugar can lead to risks such as excessive foetal growth, difficult delivery and low blood sugar levels in the new born after birth. Eat whole fruits instead of drinking fruit juice during pregnancy (Getty Images) Also read: Can Couples Time Conception Around Festivals? Things To Know About Pregnancy Planning For Auspicious Dates Sweet food cravings may be caused by hormonal changes, changes in appetite, irregular meal timings or emotional factors. But frequent cravings and eating large amounts of sweets can cause unnecessary calories and spikes in blood sugar. Don’t Give Up Your Daily Routine